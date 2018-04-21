Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg and Anita Lal, founder of Good Earth, speak to Medha Dutta on the occasion of Raw Mango’s 10th anniversary. They stress that in order to boost the textile industry, the government should give weavers facilities such as homes, looms, solar lights, material, and provide healthcare. Excerpts from the interview:



So, how has the journey been? Did you achieve what you set out to?

Sanjay Garg: It’s been pretty great. Quite satisfying. But I’m yet to achieve what I dreamed. I’m never happy. When you reach a ‘shunya’, then there is no more vision.

Anita Lal: Sanjay is always challenging himself. Even I’m never satisfied. I’m always thinking this is not enough, we can do better.

Raw Mango focuses more on the talent of the weaver community.

SG: Design sells and I think that’s what should be the focus. It is paramount. And through it recognition for the effort will come.

AL: The talent exists, the technique exists. What they need is design—a design that will sell and will elevate the product. For example, with his inputs Sanjay has single-handedly brought the sari back into fashion.

Is the sari here to stay?

SG: Of course. It will go through changes. Nothing is constant and we need to welcome it.

AL: Sari is too ancient and too beloved an attire to go out of fashion.

A lot of designers today are experimenting with the way a sari is draped. Does that take away the aesthetics?

SG: The answer lies in a question: What defines a sari? Is it a five-and-a-half metre of fabric? When you tie it in a certain manner, is that a sari? Or is the sari a piece of handloom or brocade? Or does all of this mixed together make a sari?

AL: There is no one sari. There is no one definition of a sari. A sari is basically unstitched cloth. It’s been there for over two thousand years and it’s truly universal. At the same time, what’s now more exciting regarding a sari is how the blouses are made. Saris are evolving. Every generation wants a little bit more. And that’s fashion. And this keeps the sari alive.

Regarding your work with the weaver community, what’s your vision?

SG: I think more and more ethical business practices will take this vision forward. So, if I have 24X7 business for them, if I can guarantee growth for them, and if it is more beneficial for them, things will just chart out. Take the example of Anokhi. They came, they put block-printing on to the global map, and made Jaipur happening. Now, from Kochi to Bhopal, there are block-printing tables everywhere.

AL: With the right kind of vision, the rest follows.

Anokhi brought contemporary edge to printing. What government does or an NGO does is not a permanent solution. You need a visionary, also someone who has understanding of the market and understanding of fashion and design. Unless you have a designer who is also responsible for the sale, he would never be bothered with what he has created. And unless, a creation sells, it is of practically no use.

At times, when people follow you or a design is copied by others, are you bothered? Or is that really a tribute of sorts?

AL: When I see some website copying us in every minute detail, I tell my team that it’s a compliment. People see that you are a commercial success and they want to do the same. Besides, we are confident that we can reinvent ourselves.

Is handloom a luxury?

SG: I think, it is. Because the people who are making it, they also deserve a pay at par with the effort put in. So if you are paying them fair wages, it becomes a luxury.

AL: India is a strange country, we have handloom of every level. So, it depends on which level the handloom comes from. You cannot compartmentalise handloom.

What lies ahead?

SG: I want India to be known as the land from where the best ‘textile designers’ come from.

SHORT TAKES

One brand you love.

SG & AL: Anokhi

Favourite colour.

SG: White

AL: Rani pink

One style that is eternal.

SG & AL: Sari

Favourite designer.

SG: Amit Arora

AL: Suket Dhir & Itoh by Amit Babbar

Fashion to you is.

SG: Individuality

AL: Contemporary

favourite textile.

SG: Mashru

AL: Banarasi brocade