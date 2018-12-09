Flemish without blemish

Suddhi Anand By

Europe and culture are geographically contiguous. Museums, monuments, homes, boutiques and restaurants coexist cheek by jowl in city squares and famous streets, culturally intimate with residents and visitors. Real estate here is expensive. In 2017, jewellery designer and impresario Nupur Tron paid $1.9 million for the historic Maison Frison situated in the heart of Brussels.

It is the former residence of Belgian architect Victor Horta (1861-1947), who is considered one of the prominent proponents of Art-Noveau in Europe. It was built for a prominent lawyer of the time Maurice Frison, who was also Horta’s friend. Tron decided to turn it into a living museum, which gives an insight into the creative genius of the architect. It is also a centre where cultural and art exhibitions and talks are held.

Tron, mother of a four-year-old, has lived

in the US and France for over 25 years and shifted to Brussels last year. She was at Mumbai’s Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum to speak at the Art Nouveau in Belgium conference organised by the Consulate General to celebrate the Belgian Year of Victor Horta. At the conference, Tron spoke about the house—a labour of love for both— that was completed by Horta in 1894 and brought back to life over a century later. When Tron saw the house, she felt an instant connection.

It had been languishing in a state of neglect, not having been lived in for over 15 years. It took her six months to restore and make the place ready for visitors. “It’s been a reincarnation for both the house and me. Architecture is like frozen music. I feel happy to have transformed the glory of the building into living concerto,” Tron says. Maison Frison’s signature style involves the innovative use of glass in designing homes in Brussels, which is often overcast.

Horta had constructed a marble staircase, and embellished the walls with frescos and murals done in organic floral and vegetation lattice patterns, accompanied by a mosaic of curves and counter curves. The headquarters of the Frison Horta Foundation, dedicated to restoration, preservation and sharing of his legacy, is the building itself. “The Foundation’s aim is to foster greater understanding and appreciation of art through an osmosis of the rich heritage and cultural traditions of the east, particularly of the Indian sub-continent and Europe,” says Tron. On display are paintings and ceramics from Rajasthan and Kolkata.

The feel of India in the four-storey, 5,381-sq-ft Frison House she bought from Sotheby’s International Realty is evident in the marble flooring, chimneys, woodwork and crystals that are similar to those found in old palaces in India. Last year, the foundation held a concert inspired by 19th century Chamber music with a chocolate tasting at Maison Frison.

The annual Art Nouveau and Art Deco Festival BANAD was held this year, so was the press meet for the BRAFA Art Fair—a contemporary and antique exhibition held in Brussels. Tron looks forward to restoring more such historic spaces. “I’m hoping that new paths will connect India and Europe to bring multidisciplinary art forms on the common ground of heritage and culture, which could help us restore more structures in Brussels,” says Tron. For the former cultural ambassador of France to India, it shouldn’t be too difficult.