A Splash of Tranquility

Roaring crowds, honking cars, blinding lights—most of the urban lives are spent amid pandemonium everyday. However, an emerging wellness trend called Sensory Deprivation promises to be an antidote, by ensuring calm amid the chaos. It uses the simple method of floating in the water, also referred to as Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy or REST.

Digant Joshi, co-owner of Liquid Sanctuary that promotes Sensory Deprivation in Bandra, Mumbai, says there are no disadvantages to floating; in fact, the mental benefits range from deep relaxation in a controlled environment, to stress reduction; and improvement in sleeping patterns to stimulation of creativity. Floating also alleviates symptoms of depression and anxiety, mimicking the effects that years meditation take to achieve, he adds.

What may come as surprise to many—especially those who practice meditation—REST helps in achieving the elusive ‘theta state’ or the optimal range for visualisation and mind programming, where the creative power of the mind begins.

This is a state that meditation veterans often rave about. Joshi explains, “Even when you meditate, you rarely get complete silence in a city. And additionally, the zero gravity effect on the body is not achieved in the day-to-day lives of people.” Amitabh Swetta, founder of 1000 Petals, Bengaluru, believes: “REST can take you into a deep introspective space. Visualisation and self-awareness increase, and focus, problem-solving abilities and concentration levels have shown to improve in the regular use of floatation tanks.”

He goes on to elaborate how on reaching deep theta-level meditative state the subconscious brain is provided with access to a mental state, which is much more powerful than the conscious brain. “It aides us in gaining access to both hemispheres of the brain, and in turn increases our neurological pathways,” adds Swetta.Floatation tanks are kept at body temperature and are infused with Epsom salts.

This makes the water denser and more buoyant than sea water. It also helps shut out 90 percent of environmental stimulation that affects the muscles, nervous system, and sense organs of the body. Hence, without external distractions one can feel the body slip into a relaxed state. The ears are also under water thus sound is completely blocked. Some floatation tanks have gentle music to heighten the relaxation process. This allows the individual to attain a state that is even more restful than sleep.

Epsom salts have magnesium and sulphate which are known muscle-relaxants and protein builders for joints. Not only can one truly decompress in a floating tank, the minerals can also be directly absorbed into the muscles. “Magnesium is best absorbed by the skin rather than taken orally. Also, the absorption of calcium causes stronger bone density and slows down bone degeneration,” adds Swetta.

Sensory Deprivation is especially helpful for athletes. “Rest and recuperation are the most underrated parts of an athlete’s training,” says Swetta, adding, “I think floatation tanks can be one of the most amazing gateways to relax our senses.”