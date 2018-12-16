In Virat’s footsteps

Sharmi Adhikary By

When Team India skipper Virat Kohli is not swashbuckling his way to victory against the opponent’s bowlers, he has a rather entrepreneurial side to him as well. While he already partners a restaurant in the national capital, Virat has now launched his affordable luxury line for men called One8 Select in association with Aeon Sports India. Propelled by Virat’s vision, the brand that was launched in Delhi last month, offers stylish shoes and accessories with pocket-friendly tags.

The first look sees the launch of five different collections called The Achiever, The Wingman, The Debonair, The Superstar and The Alpha. The shoes are made of pure leather and are available in multiple colours, such as brown or shades of brown, black or shades of black, blue, purple, and over 30 styles between the price range of `3,999 and `11,999. The idea is to attract all kinds of shoe aficionados among men, regardless of age and demography. The shoes will be selling both online with Amazon as their exclusive e-commerce partner and across multibrand stores as well.

“Considering that versatility is synonymous with Virat as he essays numerous roles and plays the part perfectly, the label encourages the dapper man to always put his best foot forward. One8 Select is Virat Kohli’s passionate project to bring the world closer to his sense of style and freedom of expression,” said his brother, Vikas Kohli, also the managing director of Aeon, after a fashion show where the cricket biggie took to the ramp in the new shoes and clothes by Rocky S.