Home Magazine

In Virat’s footsteps

When Team India skipper Virat Kohli is not swashbuckling his way to victory against the opponent’s bowlers, he has a rather entrepreneurial side to him as well.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

When Team India skipper Virat Kohli is not swashbuckling his way to victory against the opponent’s bowlers, he has a rather entrepreneurial side to him as well. While he already partners a restaurant in the national capital, Virat has now launched his affordable luxury line for men called One8 Select in association with Aeon Sports India. Propelled by Virat’s vision, the brand that was launched in Delhi last month, offers stylish shoes and accessories with pocket-friendly tags.

The first look sees the launch of five different collections called The Achiever, The Wingman, The Debonair, The Superstar and The Alpha. The shoes are made of pure leather and are available in multiple colours, such as brown or shades of brown, black or shades of black, blue, purple, and over 30 styles between the price range of `3,999 and `11,999. The idea is to attract all kinds of shoe aficionados among men, regardless of age and demography. The shoes will be selling both online with Amazon as their exclusive e-commerce partner and across multibrand stores as well.

“Considering that versatility is synonymous with Virat as he essays numerous roles and plays the part perfectly, the label encourages the dapper man to always put his best foot forward. One8 Select is Virat Kohli’s passionate project to bring the world closer to his sense of style and freedom of expression,” said his brother, Vikas Kohli, also the managing director of Aeon, after a fashion show where the cricket biggie took to the ramp in the new shoes and clothes by Rocky S.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp