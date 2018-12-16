Sadhana should be specific

Shri Shri Nimishananda By

Mind control plays a crucial role in the life of a sadhaka,as enlightenment is his ultimate goal. Today, we harbour our mind around almost anything to everything. Our physical body, which should be active, is very sluggish and our mind, which should either be in silence due to peace or vibrant with divine energy, is very disturbed and in a state of duality. The enlightened beings, rishis and sages have prescribed some tenets that a seeker needs to follow to get his mind under his own control.

The Tenets

Identify all the unnecessary matters which you believe as necessary. Ponder and list out what are the unnecessary matters causing hindrance in your sadhana.

Bind yourselves to the moral or dharmic principles as prescribed in the scriptures. There are many scriptures in Sanatana Dharma. If you do not have a physical guru to guide you, you could choose the scripture that appeals to you the most.

Make sure that your sadhana or dedicated efforts towards divinity are undiluted. For example, when you go into a temple, social media interaction with a friend on cellphone is not a priority, interaction with divinity alone is.

Sadhana should be highly specific, at a specific time of the day, a specific activity (be it meditation, japa or singing a bhajan, visiting a temple). If you do a particular sadhana, you should be able to feel its impact on your mind and life instantaneously.

Only when we approach our soul in this way, it will launch its powers known as siddhis and take us ultimately to enlightenment. The pot of honey called enlightenment will be ours when we are specific in our efforts. The soul automatically follows the mind and the mind complements the nature of our soul. Fate and destiny thinks a 100 times before knocking at our doorstep.

Today, most of us accept that it is very easy for anyone to access our ego. A bad word or criticism perturbs our mind and throws the mind off its balance. With a dedicated sadhaka, this will not be the case. Nobody can break his will power. To him both bouquet and brickbats mean the same.

Sages often quote Lord Rama as the best role model for this. His expressions and reactions were noted on two instances: When King Dasharatha announced that Lord Rama should be enthroned as the King and when Rama was asked to go on exile by his mother Kaikeyi. Rama exhibited perfect mental balance and accepted both the instances with immense will power and equipoise. Both meant the same to him.

ashram-india@shrinimishamba.org