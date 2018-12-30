2018 mileposts

Express News Service By

The past year was full of trends, moments, and movements that changed the global landscape. It saw more women athletes grab medals and more people displaced than ever before. Here is a look back at the major events of the year.

Jan 2nd Doctors protest

As many as 2,90,000 doctors across the country strike work for 12 hours to protest against the National Medical Commission Bill, which sought to replace the Medical Council of India with National Medical Commission. The strike is called off mid-way as the government agrees to send the Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Jan 9th

SC takes U-turn on Anthem

A three-judge bench, led by CJI Dipak Misra, rules that playing of the National Anthem in cinema halls before the screening of films is optional. The apex court modifies its November 30, 2016, interim order, which had made it mandatory, and leaves it to the discretion of cinema houses.

January 17

Kathua rape case

Eight-year-old Asifa Bano’s body is found in a forest. Her legs are broken and she has been gang-raped. Asifa had gone missing on January 10. The eight accused are arrested over the next few days, but the incident sparks widespread outrage across the country.

May 27

CSK’s IPL glory again

Chennai Super Kings win the 2018 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against SunRisers Hyderabad. This is CSK’s third IPL title led by MS Dhoni.

Jan 25

The Padmaavat controversy

Period film Padmaavat releases amid fierce protests as Rajput groups and Karni Sena burn filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s effigy. The movie is based on how Muslim ruler Allauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) attacked a Rajput kingdom after he was smitten by the beauty of its queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) in the 14th century.

Jan 12

ISRO HITS 100th MArk

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) makes space history by launching its 100th satellite along with 30 others from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in its 42nd mission.

April 16

From street kid to Pulitzer

American hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer for Music for his album Damn. The 30-year-old is the first nonclassical or jazz artiste to collect the award.

Feb 9

Winter Olympics at South Korea

Pune-born Vikas Sathaye makes India proud by bagging the scientific and engineering award at the Oscars 2018 Scientific and Technical Awards in Los Angeles, US. Sathaye and his team receive the award for ‘Shotover K1 Camera System’, a camera mount that is used in aerial filming.

April 13

Village Rockstars wins big

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das bags the Best Feature Film, Best Child artist, Best Location Sound Recordist, Best Editing for her film Village Rockstars at the National Awards. The film becomes India’s official entry to the Oscars.

March 23

Plastic ban in Maharashtra

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government enforces a ban on plastic promising to penalise all

those found using plastic products, including single-use disposable items.

April

Trump admin separates families at border

Donald Trump administration’s family separation policy is implemented and follows immense public opposition and political pressure as the government detains infant children in various centres.

Aug 9

kerala flood fury

Severe floods affect the state, due to unusually high rainfall during monsoon. Over 483 people are reported dead. The heavy rainfall triggers landslides in the mountains, and swamps the coastal regions of Kerala.

June 30

Mumbai plane crash kills 5

Five people—two pilots, two aircraft maintenance

engineers and a passerby—are killed after a chartered aircraft crashes at a construction site in Ghatkopar.

June 28

Trump, Kim meet

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un hold their first one-on-one meeting at Singapore. It is the first time that sitting leaders of the countries have met after threats nuclear of war from both sides.

Oct 18

Dussehra disaster

At least 61 people are killed and 77 injured after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that were watching Ravan’s effigy being burnt are mowed down by a speeding train in Amritsar.

Oct 29

Lion Air plane crash

All 189 people on board are killed when Lion Air Flight 610 crashes into the Java Sea in the wee hours after its takeoff from Jakarta in Indonesia. The Pangkal Pinang-bound Boeing 737’s captain was an Indian national.

Oct 31

Statue of Unity unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Narmada district of Gujarat. Built-in record 33 months, this 600-ft memorial is the world’s tallest statue.

Aug 9

Ikea enters India

Ikea opens its first store in Hyderabad targeting the Indian middle-class economy. The Swedish furniture retailer has invested $5.2 billion in India and will open another store in Mumbai next year.

Aug 10

All-female SWAT team

Union Minister Rajnath Singh inducts India’s

first-ever all-female SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit into Delhi Police. A total of 36 women constables from northeastern states have undergone 15 months of training in weapons handling, counter-terrorism and Krav Maga to enter the squad.

Aug 18

Imran’s New Innings

Former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan at a ceremony in President House, Islamabad. Khan is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Nov 17

Missionary killed in Andaman

US missionary John Allen Chau is killed by North Sentinelese tribe on a remote island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as he attempts to spread Christianity.

Dec 14

Jnanpith for Ghosh

Amitav Ghosh becomes the first writer in English to win the Jnanpith Award for his contribution to literature.

Nov 24

‘Magnificent’ Mary

MC Mary Kom becomes the most successful boxer in the history of Women’s World Championships by winning her sixth gold medal with a unanimous 5-0 result over Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in New Delhi.

Nov 28

Katarpur corridor inaugurated

Pak PM Imran Khan lays the foundation stone for the Kartarpur border corridor project to facilitate visa-free pilgrimage by Indian Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, home to Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak’s final resting place

Dec 14

Temple tragedy

Sixteen people die after eating temple food in Karnataka. The devotees consume the prasad at the foundation laying ceremony of the Maramma Temple at Sulwadi village.

Dec 12

RBI gets new guv

Former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das is named the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Das is a former IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre and will serve for three years.

Nov 16

Storm ravages Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja makes a landfall on coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, killing over 57 people, according to reports. Locals shift to relief camps as houses are damaged by winds touching a speed of 180 kmph.

Nov 14

Indian Michelin star

Garima Arora of Bangkok’s Gaa restaurant becomes the first Indian woman to win a Michelin Star. The 30-year-old, who has worked with industry veterans like Gordon Ramsay, Rene Redzepi and Gaggan Anand, opened her restaurant in Bangkok in April 2017.

Dec 11

Electoral setback for BJP

The BJP's winning march is stalled in five state Assembly elections. The Hindi heartland witnesses Congress win Chhattisgarh with 68 of 90 seats, Rajasthan with 100 of 199, and Madhya Pradesh with 114 of 230. Telangana and Mizoram are won by regional parties—the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mizo National Front, respectively.

Dec 4

Agusta accused extradited

British national Christian Michel, who was wanted in connected with the VVIP chopper scam, is finally extradited to India from the UAE. AgustaWestland allegedly hired him to influence people and secure the deal for them.

Dec 10

RBI guv quits

Citing personal reasons, Urjit Patel steps down as the Reserve Bank of India governor. His resignation comes against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the Finance Ministry and the central bank. Patel, 55, who took over as RBI’s 24th Governor on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since the year 1992.

Sept 4

3 killed in Kolkata bridge collapse

Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata caves in killing three people and injuring 25 others. This incident is the third bridge collapse in the city in six years.

July 8

Dipa strikes gold

Dipa Karmakar bags a gold medal at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, held at Mersin, Turkey. She becomes the first Indian gymnast to win gold at a global event.

July 15

France lifts FIFA cup

France wins the FIFA Football World Cup 2018 against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. It wrests the title for the second time by beating Croatia 4-2.

Dec 5

India LAUNCHES HEAVIEST satellite

ISRO’s heaviest satellite, GSAT-11, blazes into space from French Guiana in the wee hours of the morning. The 5,854 kg spacecraft is the forerunner of advance communications and will boost internet connectivity in rural areas of the country as part of the Digital India programme.

