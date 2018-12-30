Backlash bombs

Express News Service By

All That Didn’t Glitter

The Kalyan Jewellers commercial starring Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda showed a corrupt banker trying to get a cut off his pension while Brand B is a trusted name. Needless to say bank unions were quick to take offence. Over three lakh members of the unions threatened to take the jewellery house to court. After the uproar took the shine off the ad, Kalyan Jewellers withdrew it and apologised for showing bankers in a poor light.

Soap Opera

A Facebook ad for Dove couldn’t have got the colours wrong more! It showed four panels, of which a young African American woman removes her shirt over three panels and in the fourth panel she becomes a young white woman. Unilever dropped the ad following worldwide anger, showing advertising in the Trumpist age has lost the race.

Defence Explainer

BJP’s ‘Rafale for Dummies’ video featuring actor

Pallavi Joshi, directed by her Right-wing activist-cum-filmmaker husband Vivek Agnihotri, grabbed eyeballs albeit for the wrong reasons. She sycophantically attempts to explain the deal in spite of not ever having seen a Rafale or sat in one. No harm in having ambition, no?