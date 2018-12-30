Home Magazine

Backlash bombs

The Kalyan Jewellers commercial starring Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda showed a corrupt banker trying to get a cut off his pension while Brand B is a trusted name.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

All That Didn’t Glitter 

The Kalyan Jewellers commercial starring Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda showed a corrupt banker trying to get a cut off his pension while Brand B is a trusted name. Needless to say bank unions were quick to take offence. Over three lakh members of the unions threatened to take the jewellery house to court. After the uproar took the shine off the ad, Kalyan Jewellers withdrew it and apologised for showing bankers in a poor light.

Soap Opera

A Facebook ad for Dove couldn’t have got the colours wrong more! It showed four panels, of which a young African American woman removes her shirt over three panels and in the fourth panel she becomes a young white woman. Unilever dropped the ad following worldwide anger, showing advertising in the Trumpist age has lost the race.

Defence Explainer

BJP’s ‘Rafale for Dummies’ video featuring actor 
Pallavi Joshi, directed by her Right-wing activist-cum-filmmaker husband Vivek Agnihotri, grabbed eyeballs albeit for the wrong reasons. She sycophantically attempts to explain the deal in spite of not ever having seen a Rafale or sat in one. No harm in having ambition, no? 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp