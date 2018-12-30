Blunder Box

Express News Service By

Blow by blah



This year television debates definitely plunged to a new low. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria and his BJP counterpart Gaurav Bhatia came to blows on a live broadcast as a scandalously thrilled audience watched. In another debate, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra threatened his AIMM counterpart and said he would rename a mosque after Lord Vishnu.

dressing down

“Look at you, you’re dressed like a man,” said columnist Tavleen Singh at a LitFest to television anchor Faye D’Souza not too tactfully. It was enough to send D’Souza and Barkha Dutt erupt in righteous anger. Singh apologised and said she was “obviously joking”. Not funny.

SHAMELESS SHENANIGANS A national Hindi news channel announced that they would reveal ‘Sridevi’s last 15 minutes in the bathroom’ on prime-time news, while other regional news channels morphed visuals of the actress lying dead in a bathtub, with Boney Kapoor looking on.

Some ran an alleged recreation of the incident with alcohol bottles placed above the bathtub. English news channels were no different and went on to link Sridevi’s death to the late Sunanda Pushkar, because why not? But the award for the most ghoulish take goes to a Telugu channel which had their Crime Bureau Chief climb into a tub on air and demonstrate how it’s impossible to have drowned in it.

Apathy in calamity News Anchor Arnab Goswami was lambasted on social media after a 30-second video clip of him purportedly calling ‘a group’ the ‘most shameless bunch of Indians I have ever seen’ went viral. The context of his statement: the Kerala floods, and the ongoing debate on whether the UAE actually offered `1,700 crore to the state, which the Centre then turned down. Irate commentators said Goswami’s comments were a blanket critique of the victims of the Kerala floods.

A Divine affair It went downhill for Padma Shri recipient Anup Jalota after he was cast as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 and his private affairs became public. It was revealed that he had been romantically involved with Jasleen Matharu, a woman 37 years his junior. Sources confirmed that they had been together for four years, though Jalota insisted that their relationship was strictly that of a student and teacher, and the displays of intimacy were for entertainment. The singer, however, became the punchline of Facebook and Twitter jokes.