Flashpoints

Express News Service

Rafale deal

Fight over Fighter

For the better part of the year, the one word on almost every tongue in drawing rooms, board rooms and choupals was Rafale. Rahul Gandhi hopes it will be the password to victory in the 2019 polls, but the Supreme Court’s clean chit has taken the wind out of his wings.

Commission’s omissions

Better Late Than Never

It’s been a busy year for the Election Commission (EC) as several states went to the polls and a new Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, took charge. Hundreds of names went missing from the Talangana voters’ list, earning the EC flak. So did the decision to announce poll dates in October and the delay in updating its website on the Assembly elections result day in December.

Ram Mandir in ayodhya

Temple Tantrum

The building of a Ram temple on the disputed site of the Babri Masjid, torn down by karsevaks in 1992, will be a crucial part of the narrative of next year’s General Elections. BJP leaders, RSS and other religious leaders have been demanding a law to allow the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Will acche din come for Lord Ram? Only time will tell.

Citizens’ list in Assam

Counting Heads

Assam is the only state in the country that has a National Register of Citizens (NRC) and earlier this year a draft was submitted to the Supreme Court with a list of Indian citizens. However, the question of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has been an emotive and political issue in Assam right from Partition. While the first NRC was prepared in 1950, this year’s draft rejected the citizenship claim of 40 lakh applicants causing a political furore.

BHIMA-KOREGAON VIOLENCE

A Phrase is Born

When social activists Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha were arrested in August over Bhima-Koregaon violence, they were promptly labelled as Urban Naxals. The police claimed that they were part of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) and planned to overthrow the government. Director Vivek Agnihotri called for a list of alleged ‘Urban Naxals’ on Twitter and what followed was a backlash with many pointing out that the term was simply coined to categorise activists and critics of the government in bad light.