Golden Pumpkins

Smriti Irani By

SMRITI IRANI

BJP’s Albatross

The I&B Ministry was taken away from the current Textiles Minister in March after she held up salaries of Prasar Bharti staff over turf control. She has been facing flak for flaky remarks such as the flub on the Sabrimala stand off— “Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s home? You would not”, or snarkily calling Rahul Gandhi “Chhota Bheem”. With a predilection for getting into the news for the wrong reasons, the combative Tulsi is no shrinking violet when it comes to getting onstage in politics.

GYAN DEV AHUJA

Yakety Yak

Behind the handlebar moustache is a motormouth that claimed thousands of condoms and liquor bottles were found in JNU and cow vigilantes were kosher. BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja got on YouTube this year when he broke into an impromptu jig at one of PM Modi’s rallies, called a Congress candidate ‘naagin’ (snake), said Nehru couldn’t be a Pandit because he used to consume beef and pork, and labelled “cow slaughter a bigger crime than terrorism”. BJP finally put an end to his outlandish acts by denying him a ticket for the elections in Alwar, Rajasthan.

KANYE WEST

Rapping Racism

Kim Kardashian’s garrulous rapper husband Kanye West is a black man in Trump’s America with a Donald fixation, who has realised too late that Trumpism is being trumped. Black Lives Do Not Matter seems to be this Wild West tweet pistolero’s war cry, having called “slavery a choice” and demanding the amendment in the US Constitution that outlawed slavery be junked. West has implied that he was going to run for president in 2024. A magazine recently outed him off his bipolar meds.