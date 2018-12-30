Humpty Dumpties

Express News Service By

Rupee Rot

The relationship between the Indian rupee and petroleum prices is akin to a game of Snakes and Ladders. The snake keeps gulping down the rupee and brings it to down to an all-time low against the dollar. The ladder keeps pushing up petrol and LPG prices almost on a daily basis. In October, the rupee touched Rs 74.15 vis-a-vis the dollar making it one of Asia’s worst-performing currencies.

Chanda Kochhar’s Moonwalk Ended

The former banking star fell from the financial firmament when ICICI Bank received whistleblower complaints about rules breached to avoid classifying 31 defaulting loans as bad and inflating bank’s profits by USD 1.3 billion over eight years to delay impairment. She finally resigned after a CBI probe into the dealings of her husband and other family members regarding a Rs 3,250-crore loan provided to Videocon group on a quid pro quo basis.

Carlos Ghosn Driven to the Edge

Nissan’s foreman Carlos Ghosn was trapped in scandals on November 19 after being arrested in Japan for financial fraud. He is accused of failing to declare his compensation, false accounting, buying homes across the world with company funds and shifting personal losses on to Nissan’s account. The Brazil-born engineer was considered a pioneer in the automobile industry for resurrecting Renault and Mitsubishi. He was arrested along with chief aide Greg Kelly.

Time Out for Raman Singh

BJP’s longest serving Chief Minister, Raman Singh of Chhattisgarh, who completed 15 years in office on December 6, was finally ousted by the Congress. His dream run ended in abject humiliation with the BJP tally falling to 16 seats from its previous count of 49 in the Vidhan Sabha. Singh was fighting to get a fourth term, after having won three Assembly elections in a row.