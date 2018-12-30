Home Magazine

National shame

This triggered debates over the safety of women in the country and the methodology of the survey, which ranked war-torn Afghanistan and Syria second and third.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:36 AM

No country for women

A Thomson Reuters Foundation survey ranked India the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude and for customary practices such as forced marriage, stoning and female infanticide. This triggered debates over the safety of women in the country and the methodology of the survey, which ranked war-torn Afghanistan and Syria second and third.

Deaths in the sewer

A study revealed there have been over 300 deaths in India’s sewers between 1992 and 2018. Even more disturbing is the fact that most of the people who died were aged between 15 and 25. Burdened by caste prejudice and poverty, people of marginalised communities have been driven to manual scavenging. Their deaths are proof that a government ban on the practice has not earned the desired result.

