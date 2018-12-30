Home Magazine

Passing show

M Karunanidhi was the ruling deity of Dravidian politics who fathered the DMK and was worshipped by millions.

Published: 30th December 2018

Farewells were said, edifices were erected, truth was bared, lies were exposed, hatred was defied and solace was offered in the year of reckoning that passed leaving tiny sparks in the firmament of humanity.

From Leadership to Eternity
The death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 16 marked the end of an era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah accompanied the funeral procession from BJP headquarters to Rajghat thereby signalling that his spirit lives on. 

Floral Requiem
No Refuge Too Far
A migrant caravan from Honduras stormed through a police barricade into Mexico border, compelling the authorities to resort to force; a terrified father tries to protect his child

Standing Tall
On October 31, in Kevadia, Gujarat, PM Modi unveiled the 182-metre high bronze ‘Statue of Unity’ of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister. 
It is the world’s tallest statue.

Embracing the Veil
As protests erupted on August 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark, after the burqa was banned in May by the government, a policewoman hugs 37-year-old Ayah, instead of arresting her. Danes were protesting against women’s freedom to dress as they choose.

Face to Face
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned before 
US Congress over a data leak scandal on April 11. The techpreneur regretted his company did not alert users about Cambridge Analytica’s data mining and subsequent sale of personal data, which Russia reportedly used to influence US elections on Donald Trump’s behalf.

Deadly Deluge
Over 483 people died and thousands were displaced during Kerala floods that started on August 9 after heavy rainfall hit the coastal region and submerged the entire coastline

