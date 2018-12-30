The award for the great  indian  jester  goes to......

Express News Service By

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

When Biplab Deb speaks, it makes for a laughter show—most of the time. The shoot-from-the-mouth Chief Minister of Tripura, whose apparent aversion to logic and fact is stuff of national entertainment, can easily pass off as BJP’s Buffoon-in-Chief. Deb’s ludicrous remarks have earned him the central leadership’s summons, which hasn’t stopped the 48-year-old former gym instructor from being a gaffe factory. His boo-boos cover technology, mythology, beauty standards, fashion industry, hygiene and career advice to engineers.

Tweets & Statements

April 21 “Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build society.”

Apr 18 “Internet and satellite communication had existed in

the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time.”



Apr 29 “Why run after netas for government jobs? Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties, had the same youth set up a paan shop, he would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now.”

Aug 28 “When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way,”

May 11 “Rabindranath Tagore not only rejected the

Nobel Prize in protest against the British government, but also got Biswosrestho (world’s best) award for Gitanjali. However, Tagore cannot be confined

to the (Gitanjali) award.”

Apr 18 “Around 8 am, a vegetable vendor brings bottle gourd to the market. However, it gets rotten by

9 am due to the repeated digging of nails by customers. This should not happen with my government.”

Apr 26 “Whoever contested the international beauty pageants won. For five consecutive years, we won the Miss World/Miss Universe awards. Diana Hayden won it too. Do you think she should have won the title?”