Melt-in-the-mouth Galouti kebabs, succulent Burrah kebabs, smokey tikkas, grilled-to-perfection kathis. The list is endless. The Great Kabab Factory at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport, offers all these and more. And the fact that the iconic restaurant—that spearheaded the concept of serving kebabs in a sit-down in India—turns 20 this year, only adds to the magic moment.

Peshawari Chooza

What makes The Great Kabab Factory stand apart from other Indian specialty restaurants is the different menu they offer here every day. They have a mindboggling array of 450 kebab recipes to choose from. These include many closely guarded family recipes passed down through the ages. The vast repository with unlimited buffet ensures an exciting dining experience.

Executive chef Sreenivasan G says, “The consistency in quality for nearly two decades has made us a favourite destination for kebab lovers. The Great Kabab Factory revolutionised the restaurant industry in India with its refreshing new approach and unique service concept of the roaming buffet unlike the traditional one.”

For those who like their meat, The Great Kabab Factory is a Mecca. This iconic kebab haven is known for its authentic ethnic experience. Kebabs are prepared in seven different styles—roasted on the tandoor or on a sighri, shallow-fried on a tawa or a mahi tawa, or deep-fried in a kadhai, steamed in pots or even grilled on a stone. Besides, the wonderful spectacle of the food being cooked in front of the diners adds to the excitement. Through the glass wall, one can see chefs busy grilling succulent pieces of meat and vegetables in tandoors.

Sev aur Ananas ki Chaat

Rajesh Sinha, a regular patron, says, “Every time I am in mood for some good ol’ grilled and smoked Indian meat preparation, I head to The Great Kabab Factory. It’s a wonderful place to visit with your family. And the best thing is the open kitchen. It’s a delight to watch the chefs prepare your food.”

Besides the signature kebabs, the meal also promises gastronomical delights such as an assortment of Indian breads; not to forget, the immensely flavourful biryanis, dals and vegetables. A special mention is also needed for the delectable chutneys on offer.

And no meal can be complete without dessert. The Great Kabab Factory with its rooted Indian dessert platter such as tinka kulfi, jalebi with rabri, moong dal halwa, chum chum, and shahi tukda, makes sure that you go home with a satiated feel.

Says the chef, “This service has the right balance of magic and excitement, which is created by the crew in the lively open kitchen. The focus here is on the joy of preparation and service of our food.”