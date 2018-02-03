After scorching the silver screen with their camaraderie in Akashvaani and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, the trio—Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar—is back with a bang in director Luv Ranjan’s next, Sonu Ke titu Ki Sweety. As the title suggests, the film is a romcom. While the three are together as a team they insist that the theme is very different from the previous films.

Sunny, who bagged Filmfare and Stardust awards for best male debut for Pyar ka Punchnama 2, says, “It’s a fun story of a guy, whose friend looks at him with a motherly instinct. This angle has never been explored in the industry. It tells how relationships change when a girl comes into one’s life.”



The film has minute details that every couple will relate to, says Sunny. “This is completely a different concept, and the trailer and songs have got a good response from public.”

Kartik is happy that people have termed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as a bromantic movie. “In Pyar Ka Punchnama, I was being bashed by everyone, whereas in this one I am a street smart guy. It’s about my best friend whom I want to protect from the girl he is getting married to. I am enjoying playing different characters. I get to play the romantic hero with monologues and also get a chance to show off my dancing skills. It’s all about the script for me.”

Nushrat, who plays the lead actress, says, “It’s a fun film with romance. There is one guy, who genuinely loves me, and his best friend who does not like me. Who wins the girl in the end is what you have to wait and watch. They are the characters one would have come across in everyday life.” Sunny is playing the role of a docile guy, the perfect boy every girl wants. “The character I play plans to get married. He loves his friend as well as the girl he wants to marry. But he has to maintain a balance in the two relationships.”

Though it’s their third film together, they say their friendship is still intact. Kartik says, “We have fun on the sets, but when it comes to work we are serious. If one is improvising, we all follow the pattern. In fact, when we improvise together our scene goes to another level. We know each other’s nuances and can handle them better.”

While Sunny and Kartik say working together in several films is not boring, Nushrat is of a view point that boredom can set in after three films. “Too much familiarity leads to boredom. Maybe we are not exploring the magic that happens when you are completely raw and new to each other,” she says. “Now, we know what each one wants, and the interest in discovering each other is gone. But we all are fearless and that brings out the best in us. We have developed a bond that we can tell each other clearly who is going wrong and where.”

About their growth as actors in the past few years, Kartik believes that Sunny is still young. “He is a little serious. I pull his leg and make him laugh. Most of the time, he just looks at me and laughs. Nushrat on the other hand is very serious about her work.”

Nushrat says, “Kartik’s performance was raw in Pyar Ka Punchnama. But he knows what he wants and puts his act together. He knows how to channelise his skills and uses them in a better way. Sunny is good, too.”

Meanwhile, Sunny believes that both Nushrat and Kartik are hard-working and talented. “They started off as actors before me. I have just done two films with them. They have known each other from the beginning. They have a body of work now, but I am still new to the profession. I get to learn a lot on the sets and I am absorbing a lot working with them.”

On their forthcoming projects, while Nushrat reveals she has not signed anything as of now and plans to go on a vacation, Kartik and Sunny have signed projects but they weren’t willing to reveal much.

“You will get to know about it soon,” the actors say.