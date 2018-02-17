A brand that has redefined regality and elegance, Adarsh Gill Home has just introduced an all-new range of dining and tea sets.

Detailed with Victorian inspirations and decorated with tradition, the collection is a flawless amalgamation of heritage and modern aesthetics. Made with 92.5 sterling silver, each piece is sure to transport you to an era of pomp and regalia.

The dining table, for instance, comes with a translucent glass top framed with a carved sterling border. Its ornately crafted legs extend through the glass into beautiful green glass candle holders. The ornate dining chairs have been upholstered with a baroque fabric in green.

The tastefully crafted tea sets are sure to be a part of modern as well as traditional homes. Available at the brand’s store in Mehrauli in Delhi and Colaba in Mumbai.