The sun, also known as surya, is the source of life for the entire creation. Scientifically we understand that it is the source of heat and light. However, in spirituality, the sun is the ‘Pratyaksha Devata’—the ever-present, visible form of divinity. He is the primary source of vibrations—spandan. His divine grace is the sap of our life. Like the rays of the sun, grace is that brace that holds us up firmly to dharma—the very structure of human life.

Just like the grace of the sun manifests in plants as chlorophyll, the grace of the sun makes human lives vibrant with drive, will power and enthusiasm. The moment sun rays fall on the earth, our soul dislodges all the lethargy of our body and mind, ignorance and inhibitions, and prepares us for the day with sharp intellect, powerful mind, eager to grasp information for transformation. Our prana regulates itself and evenly flows to all the capillaries of our body, giving us strength and vitality.

Whether we are aware or not, this is going on in our life every single day. The day we acknowledge this fact, we become aware of the sun’s contribution in making our life full of spirit. From that very moment, we establish a conscious connection with him. This is the turning point for refinement of our thoughts and an enlightening approach towards the way we perceive life. This is also the starting point of our journey towards self-realisation.

In this mode, we access the knowledge—shuddha vidya—that exists in our soul as well as the universal consciousness or vishwa chaitanya. Just like the rishis and sages have access to this knowledge, we too will become eligible to tap this knowledge. The sun also gives us the power of comprehension and assimilation to grasp the subtlety of this knowledge. When the universal knowledge is assimilated through God’s perspective, our perception becomes the Upanishads. Just like the Upanishads formed by the rishis are guiding us even today, our divine perception will empower the present and future generation as well.

So, awareness is key for us to unlock this power of shuddha vidya within us and around us. With awareness when we consciously connect to energy of the sun, this knowledge reflects in our brain and projects itself to the world through divine speech, actions and vibrations. Our speech becomes potent—vakya siddhi. Whatever we speak will materialise for ourselves as well as others.

Our speech will be laced with unconditional love, softness without even a trace of ego. Our actions will lead us towards dharma encompassing divine virtues of care, compassion and servitude. We will be brimming with vitality and energy at all points of time. Our vibrations will have the power to wipe off the tears and pain of those who are suffering. With dharma on our side, we break the shackles of karma and its influences. We get the power to manifest all our noble intentions with the grace and rays of the sun.

ashram-india@shrinimishamba.org