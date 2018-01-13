The moment we are born, we are all born ‘good’ because the intrinsic value of our soul is very high the moment it takes birth in the human body. As we grow, we strive to get better with our education, cultural values and upbringing. Right from our childhood days, we are taught how to increase our self-esteem so much that it gets embedded in our psyche. As we go on nurturing the self-esteem, we don’t realise at what point, the self-esteem gets converted to ego.

Ignorantly we continue to top-up our ego and interact with the external world through expectation of reciprocation and recognition from the society we live in. During this journey, sometimes we are elated and at times we are disappointed. However, we continue to lead a mechanical life, as, throughout we carry out all our activities without awareness on the power of our breath.

This mechanical way of life becomes so much a part of us that even with the divine world we exhibit the same attitude. That is why more than 90 per cent of us think God doesn’t respond to the extent we pray.

The enlightened beings, with their experience with divinity, say that God understands us very well and we are yet to understand God. We have nurtured mixed feelings throughout our life due to duality in our mind and mechanical breathing patterns.

At times, we feel under-confident that we may not be expressing enough to God through prayers or we are sinners and that is why God is not responding to us. So, although we manage to evolve from the ‘Good’ mode to ‘Better’ mode due to education and upbringing, we fail to raise further to the ‘Best’ mode and therefore remain stagnant.

The enlightened beings prescribe natural breathing technique, which is basically breathing with awareness of power of our breath—‘Prana Shakti’. This is a state where everyday, of the 21,600 times that we breathe in a span of 24 hours, we must be aware of at least 800 times we breathe in.

This can happen in meditation. The moment we become conscious that we are breathing, our mind naturally attains stillness. This is the state which takes us to the best mode, as in this state, our mind will not emit flux in the form of thoughts.

This is a state of Kumbhaka—retention of breath’. Kumbhaka state should always be attained naturally, without any forceful breathing. Then, the vibrations of the soul seeps into our psyche. This is when we sense the response we get from divinity through a feeling.

With that feeling, we are able to lock in divine grace with ease to manifest all our noble aspirations. This is when we transform from the ‘better’ mode to the ‘best’ mode, thereby making our life purposeful and enlightening for ourselves as well as others. Every moment, we act in the best of ourselves as everything we require, is acquired through the uninterrupted flow of divine vibrations from our soul.

ashram-india@shrinimishamba.org