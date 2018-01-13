In a small house on the outskirts of Bhopal, two city dwellers are engaged in a conversation with an elderly Bhil artist. For the uninitiated, Bhils are an indigenous tribal community found in the western Deccan regions and central India. While the old woman narrated what she witnessed on her visit to San Jose to showcase her art presentations, Bhuri Bai—one of India’s first contemporary Bhil artists—is unfazed by the international hullabaloo.

She prefers creating intricate artworks that are stark in form and colours, yet successfully conveys the vibrancy of life forms. That’s what Exhibit 320 art space owner Rasika Kajaria and Mandira Lamba, owner of Blueprint12, an art service providing company, discovered in her simple abode a few months ago while they were scouring the country to dig out tribal artists. “She’s the petite old woman who metamorphoses into a creative powerhouse when she picks up the brush. These tribal artists live their lives away from the glare; their ingenuity goes unapprised,” says Kajaria. So, the Delhi-based trio—Kajaria, Lamba and Blueprint12 co-founder Ridhi Bhalla—came up with a platform, Tribal Art Forms (TAF), to bring these iconic talents into the spotlight.

Art works by Kalam Patua, Japani Shyam, Mayank Kumar Shyam and others ,Art works of Lado Bai ,Bhuri Bai

TAF is a formal online platform where art aficionados can learn and deal in tribal art pieces. An exhibition titled, Given Power, showcasing beauties created by over 12 master folk artists and their immediate apprentices, was also thrown open for public at Exhibit 320 in December.The show delved into iconic works by legendary tribal artists such as Sita Devi, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Lado Bai, Soni Jogi, Japani Shyam, Nankusia Shyam, Narmada Prasad Tekam, Ram Singh Urveti, Sadashiv Soma Mashe and Kalam Patua from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharastra and West Bengal. The artworks took the viewer on a personal journey of exploration of the creative thread that runs in the artists and their families.

Earlier, these artists painted on the walls of their homes and used natural dyes. “The use of paints and canvasses has marked a change in the medium. It is only imperative that it will help these artworks get merged into the mainstream. Like, these wooden sculptures can double up as benches in a lawn. Kalam Patua’s art highlighting how Bengal babus were influenced by the British rule, will make for a quirky wall decor,” says Kajaria.

Battling the daily drudgeries of life, these artists have created spectacular pieces depicting their work, environment and feelings. Like in Balu Jivya Mashe’s Warli painting, the intricate brush strokes on dung paper have attractively enlivened a fisherman’s job on canvas. While the founders believe that these artists need to go global, given their backgrounds and lack of reach, they are losing out. “Hence, we have made an effort to give them equal opportunities to be celebrated in art circles across the globe,” say Kajaria and Lamba.This forum will debut at the upcoming India Art Fair, 2018, and the enterprising women are planning to take the platform to Hongkong Art Centre in March.