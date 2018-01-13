During winter, bones normally become stiff, inflexible, and creaking, making life of people with arthritis and cervical spondylosis more troublesome. They can sense and predict the change in weather, with heightened discomfort in the joints of hands, feet, hips, neck and knees.

The days are shorter and a lot of people tend to hibernate and laze around. People with such ailments need to be extra careful about the deficiency in their body and should take proper medical care and exercise.

Along with extreme weather conditions, Vitamin D deficiency is a major crisis and its deficiency impacts more than just bones. Vitamin D is a carrier of calcium and is crucial for bone health. It also fights other ailments and disorders such as hypertension, depression, diabetes and cardio diseases. Exercise is the most effective way to improve bone health.

Over 90 per cent of India’s population either has Vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency, which means the level of calcium absorbed by the body will be poor. Vitamin D first goes to your body and gets activated, and the active form helps increase the absorption of calcium. So, first, take steps to increase your Vitamin D levels and secondly to consume sufficient calcium.

Exercise is also essential. It is not just for good bone health, but for heart, lungs and brain. Running also helps in maintaining weight and lowering cholesterol levels, and reduces stress and depression. Regular exercise also helps in boosting immunity, maintaining bone strength, better joint function, keeps the extra kilos under control and improves the overall quality of life.

Lack of physical activity in winters leads to other health complications such as arthritis. During winters, people with cervical spondylosis face really tough days. This is a disorder in the neck that nags throughout life. To keep the bones healthy, one should also cut down on alcohol, smoking and caffeine. A light stroll indoors or casual stretching also helps.

Keep soreness at bay

■ Cut down on alcohol, smoking and caffeine. Excess caffeine hinders body’s capability to absorb calcium.

■ Exercise to keep the movement in the joints

■ Cover feet, hands and head properly to trap the body heat during winter months

The author is an orthopaedic surgeon and the managing director of Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, Delhi