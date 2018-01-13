There are many dimensions to Hatha Yoga. One fundamental aspect is that you are trying to knead the body. If you have ever baked bread or if you can make a good chapati, how it turns out is not just about the heat and the oven, it also depends on how well-knead the flour is. It is not just Hatha Yoga or asanas that knead you. Life itself will knead you in so many ways. You can go through this kneading either joyfully or miserably. You can mature and blossom, or you can get crushed by the process. That is the choice.

Hatha Yoga kneads more than just your muscle. It kneads every aspect of who you are, because what you refer to as karma is embedded in every cell in your body and every aspect of your energy. Every individual’s energy behaves in a different way, according to what kind of memory it is loaded with. As you knead this, you are loosening everything, you are mashing everything up such that it has no power to influence you. You are taking charge of life through the body.

There are other ways to take charge of your life too; though Hatha Yoga may be physically harder, it is a sure path because you know what is working and what is not. If you try to take charge of your life by kneading your mind, you don’t know whether you are going forward or backward. You don’t know whether you are becoming really malleable or crusty. You may think you are doing well, but people around you may be saying you are no good.

The mind tells you all kinds of lies—a new one every day. But the body does not lie. That is the good thing about it. So, people who don’t trust the mind start off with the body because it is a sure way, but harder and longer. It is not even right to say that it is harder. It is hard only if you practice on “auspicious” days of the month. If you are doing your practices every day, sadhana will not be a problem. If you are physically in a good state, it can be an effortless and beautiful way to go.

One meaning of the word ‘hatha’—there are other more scientific meanings—is that you are adamant. When your alarm rings at five in the morning, your body tells you, ‘Shut up and sleep!’ The body has its own compulsions. But you are adamant. You get up and do your Hatha Yoga. This is one aspect of ‘hatha’ because it takes a certain adamance to break the compulsive nature of your physical body. Do not underestimate the body. It has millions of years of evolutionary history behind it. It has its own tendencies, its own intentions and its own compulsiveness. It won’t give in so easily.

The essence of being human is to move from compulsiveness to consciousness. If somebody is very compulsive, you say he is like an animal, isn’t it? So in some way, you have transcended a little bit of compulsiveness and you think you are human. But only if you transcend your compulsiveness completely, will you be a full-fledged human. Otherwise you are not a human being, you are a human becoming!

So Hatha Yoga does not mean just bending and twisting your body. It is about consciously working towards eliminating all compulsive nature, which we have built over a million years of evolution in different ways. Hatha Yoga is a phenomenal path to the ultimate. It may take a certain amount of time and effort but if you break all compulsiveness just by using your body, it is a fantastic thing to do.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org