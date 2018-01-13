A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet, communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future. It is also a significant pointer to the past—purple has long been symbolic of royalty as well as of unconventionality and artistic brilliance. If kings and queens have used it for capes and robes, musical icons such as Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of purple to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.

Historically, too, there has been a mystical or spiritual quality attached to ultra violet. The colour is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world. The use of purple-toned lighting in meditation spaces and other gathering places energises the communities that gather there and inspire connection.

And as Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute says, “The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than ‘what’s trending’ in the world of design; it’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.” So, read on to find out how you can use it too.

Ultra Violet In Fashion

On the runway or the streets, ultra violet is an enchanting purple that provides a theatrical linkage for both men’s and women’s styles. True to the coupled nature of ultra violet, created by combining red and blue, ultra violet lends itself to unique colour combinations in fashion and is easier to pair with all colours on the spectrum than one might think. With golds or other metallics, ultra violet becomes luxurious and dazzling; with greens or greys, it evokes natural elegance.

Similarly, ultra violet takes on distinct appearances with different materials. Lush velvets in the colour suggest intrigue for evening, but are also unexpectedly modern in athleisure or sneakers. In accessories, jewellery and eyewear, ultra violet suggests the complexities of natural gems, textures and florals.

Ultra Violet In Beauty

The complex and deep nature of the colour is well-suited for beauty looks created by combinations, blends and ombres. A singular matte purple on the lips or nails makes a bold statement of non-conformity, while softly blended metallics and shimmers in ultra violet transform the eyes into windows to the cosmos. Purple shades in hair continue to elevate street styles as a symbol of creative expression. On the palette for every beauty medium, ultra violet complements and emboldens every other colour, adding complexity and mystery.

Ultra Violet In Home Décor

In interiors, ultra violet can transform a room into one of extraordinary self-expression, or conversely its polish can tone-down a room with subdued, modern pairings. Adding spice and brightness, ultra violet calls attention to a tufted couch, piece of art, or accent wall. As a colour that can take you in so many directions, ultra violet makes a statement in any space, whether it’s one of tradition and elegance or unexpected boldness. In hospitality, we are seeing purples take centrestage in interior spaces as large and small hotels harness colour and design to entice travellers and stay relevant.