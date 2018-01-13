Delhi-based Fitrips India is giving fitness buffs an offer hard to resist. They can now not only holiday at a luxury retreat overlooking the Nanda Devi range in Uttarakhand, but also take their skipping ropes and Fitbits along. The muscular venture is the brainchild of advertising professional Hina Kataria (39)—a die-hard fitness enthusiast and a travel junkie herself. After spending close to a decade in the corporate world, she called it quits to focus on her twin passions and started Fitrips India in October 2017.

The Kumaon in Kasar Devi

Hina, who collaborated with luxury resort The Kumaon in Kasar Devi, is trying to redefine fitness and adventure at her retreat. She says, “Fitness does not only mean roughing it out. The retreat will try your physical limits, but at the same time, you will be pampered silly.”For the uninitiated, CrossFit is a fitness methodology designed around constantly varying functional movements performed at high intensity. “It is the fastest growing training programme practised in most countries. The regime has different exercises and workouts, and it entails basic natural movements, including running, jumping, lifting, climbing, etc,” she quips.

Himanshu Bathla

She has lined up an interesting array of high-intensity training modules and other activities, including mountain trail cycling, trail walks and runs, and functional training under the supervision of a CrossFit trainers. Her partner in prime Himanshu Bathla is a name to be reckoned with in CrossFit training in Delhi NCR. Bathla is also the co-partner of three CrossFit boxes in the city. “I wanted to get someone on board who understands the spirit of the retreat and Himanshu was the best choice,” Hina says.

Her venture is different from others of the ilk because it is a combination of two ends of the spectrum—a stay at a high-end hotel and high-intensity functional training. “It may sound cliched, but Fitrips is different. What I am offering is a blend of a luxury retreat in Kasar Devi with CrossFit training, plus a lot of add-ons,” says the young entrepreneur. The other add-ons that she promises as a part of the luxury fitness retreat include an opportunity to soak in the Kumaoni customs and culture. Guests can also enjoy the company of locals and savour delectable meals if one decides to go for a walk into the woods to one of those sleepy hamlets.

“The food will be locally procured. It will consist of superfoods such as Amaranth, Ragi, Millet, etc. I promise a meal with a view during the stay at The Kumaon, and that’s nothing but pure bliss,” she says on the best catch of her fitness retreat.

The registration for the first five-day fitness retreat has started, and the booking for the same is on a first come, first served basis. The first retreat is scheduled in June. The cost of the five-day retreat starts at `45,000 and includes the stay, food and fitness activities.