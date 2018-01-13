GK Hair Taming System Shampoo and Conditioner combo Rs 3,600

When you have dry, frizzy, unmanageable long hair, you end up trying different products. Recently, I used Global Keratin Hair Taming System Shampoo and Conditioner on a recommendation. After using the product for around a month and a half, I have realised that it does tame my locks, which have become quite convenient to handle now. The Juvexin-based shampoo cleanses the hair and improves its texture up to some extent, while the creamy conditioner softens them. But as the company claims to deliver the benefit of Juvexin to the hair in its natural form, the basic character of your tresses won’t change. The combo couldn’t tame the baby hair in my case, so my search for the best companion for my hair is still on. But it is overall a good option for normal to oily hair types.