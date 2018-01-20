Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You in 2011. They are all set to share screen space after six years in R Balki’s Padman. Sonam is looking forward to the movie based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna on the real Padman, Arunachalam Muruganathan, an innovator obsessed with the idea of creating cost-effective sanitary pads.

Though people are ashamed of talking about issues like menstruation openly, such topics have been openly discussed on the dining table of her house, says Sonam. Akshay reveals that he had no idea of it being such a serious matter. “No one discussed about it in my family when I was growing up. It was only when I was 19 that I realised women face a lot of problems,” he says. “But during the making of this film, I learnt 82 per cent women don’t know how to maintain hygiene. They use mud, ash and dry leaves when they undergo menstruation. Moreover, women are not allowed to enter temples, or kitchens or touch pickles. It was shocking for me.”

Sonam says, “I didn’t know there was so much stigma attached to it and I had neither faced it at home or in school. We are living in such a big city and people are not aware of the conditions in villages. I was 15 when I got my period, all my friends had got it before me, so I was very upset. I kept telling my mom that there is something wrong with me because I am not getting my period. I was a tall girl for my age—5 feet 9 inches. Girls in my school would discuss about it and I was always out of the group. They would talk about pain, the sanitary napkins they used. We were told about menstruation in school.”

Sonam’s family never pressurised her to do anything. There was no gender difference in her family. “Rhea runs dad’s company. Our parents never told us what to do and what not to do,”she says.

Akshay, in fact, went to meet Muruganathan on whom the film is based. “I came to know how much he cared for his wife and he made a machine for `60,000. While talking to me, he said, ‘If women are strong, our country will be strong’. Many a time he would not talk to me or respond. Finally, I asked him the reason behind it. He said he hates talking to men because men are very slow and take time to understand, while women are quick and witty. I learnt a lot from him,” Akshay says.

Sonam came to know about Muruganathan when she heard his Ted Talks interview. “I was studying in Singapore and a friend sent me the link of the interview one day. But, I got to meet him during the shoot. I had also read Twinkle’s short story and Balki Sir had done a lot of research for the film. Director is the captain of the ship and you don’t overrule that,” she adds.

Sonam will be seen playing the tabla in the film. “I learned to play the tabla for the role. I underwent six-month training. I already knew the taals as I had learnt Kathak when I was young. I love to learn new things if it is the requirement of my role. Even during Neerja, I had learnt the nitty-gritty of the profession of hospitality,” she says.

Akshay insists that he has not made the film to preach on the topic. “I will make entertaining films based on a social issue because films make a huge impact on society. Such films work wonders in changing mindset of people living in the interior areas of the country. Earlier, I didn’t have the money to make such films. When I made money, I started making such films. If the government supports us, it will make a larger impact. Toilet Ek Prem Katha made a huge impact on curbing open defecation. I hope they support this film too.”

Besides Padman, Sonam is looking forward to her film Veere Di Wedding and Sanju—biopic of Sanjay Dutt—where she is playing Tina Munim’s role. The actress, however, refused to talk more about these movies. “I am contractually obliged, hence cannot talk about them. But I am enjoying my journey as an actor now. It’s all about growth and being a better artist. The journey has to be enjoyable and not tedious or else it irritates you. One should look forward to the next day with the same enthusiasm as today.”

Akshay is learning swordfighting these days. “I have had a great 2017. I am enjoying my journey. I have been doing four films a year for the past 27 years. I finish shooting of a film in 40 to 50 days. I shoot for 200 days and in rest of the time, I endorse brands or do shows. I have Robot 2.0 coming up this year. I am playing a negative character in the movie. Besides, I have Gold in the pipeline,” he says.