Nothing symbolises patriotism like the Tricolour and in that spirit, Ethos Watch Boutique has put together a special collection from Carl F. Bucherer and Baume et Mercier to mark India’s Republic Day

Carl F. Bucherer’s Manero PowerReserve (Rs 5,98,400)

The classic Manero PowerReserve sees the addition of two vivid models in limited editions. The manufacture model with integrated power reserve display features elaborate dials in bright midnight blue and luminous pine green. Its centrepiece is the CFB A1011 caliber automatic movement. It belongs to the CFB A1000 movement family, entirely designed and developed by Carl F. Bucherer, and first presented in 2008. Its special features include the peripheral oscillating weight winding in both directions, allowing the movement a power reserve of at least 55 hours—or more than two full days—when fully wound.

Carl F. Bucherer’s Patravi ScubaTec (Price on request)

The Patravi ScubaTec perfectly combines functionality, sportiness and elegance—now in a 36 mm case. White is never out of place, the colour of purity suits everyone and everything. It is synonymous with timeless elegance, and makes this a stylish watch companion both in and out of water. White robust stainless steel can stand depths up to 200 m, the watch accentuates slim wrists with its 36 mm diameter ensuring a sophisticated look.

Baume et Mercier’s Petite Promesse (Rs 2,36,000)

Women of today like to make a bold aesthetic statement by combining all values in their daily choices. Petite Promesse (the promise of a better world) adapts to these desires and knows how to unite fashion and respect for nature. Its latest revolution is Banks leather, made from trout skin, in blue and orange. It has a bezel set with diamonds and the interplay of oval and round between case and bezel infuses the watch with a subtle harmony. A mini format creates a feminine appeal with a diameter of 22 mm.