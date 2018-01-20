Bloggers and style-makers have put together a list of the biggest trends for this year

Checks

There’s one print that’s dominating fashion town, and that’s checks. You’ll find the design most frequently on blazers and trousers, but the detail has graduated from suit sets to asymmetrical tops and breezy skirts.

Fringe

From Alexander Wang to Dior, the re-emergence of fringe was fresh and fun. Full-on fringe looks were spotted during Spring 2018 fashion weeks in dresses, coats and even accessories.

Daytime Sparkles

Glitter and sequins are usually reserved for evening wear, but we’re here to tell you they’re perfectly fine for daytime too. Let the natural light reflect off a shimmery skirt or top because there’s no better way to stand out.

Buckle Shoes

This retro style is all set to make a big comeback. It is strong enough to make a statement and also versatile enough to incorporate it into your wardrobe and pair it with anything from dresses to denim jeans.

’60s Floral Prints

Designers are again drawing from the ’60s designs characterised by dramatic colours. Look out for this print and try mixing it with checks for something completely unexpected.

Oversize Jewellery

Let statement-making jewellery do all the talking this year. You’ll feel a hint of the ’80s thanks to oversize earrings and layered necklaces. However, if you want to stay on trend, skip the delicate pieces this year.

Fisherman Bags

We’re looking for the next It bag, and we found it with fisherman totes. Fashion houses have transformed the mundane netting material into stylish carry-alls for your essentials. These bags are definitely the catch of the day this year.