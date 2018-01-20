Establishing that the individual called jiva and the universal called ishwara are both one and the same, the student has a doubt and asks the teacher Adi Sankaracharya: You say jiva and ishwara are one. However, the individual knows little while ishwara is aware of everything in this cosmos. How can ishwara be same as jiva according to the Mahavakya called Tatwamasi?

The compassionate teacher replies: It is not so. There are two different meanings to any statement—literal and implied. The literal meaning of twam (you), the jiva, is the individual personality that has completely identified with himself as the body, mind and intellect. The pure life force in him that makes him function and is free of any conditioning is the lakshyartha or the implied meaning.

In the same way, the name of ishwara having all-knowing qualities is the literal meaning of ishwara. The implied meaning is the pure consciousness that enlivens this great being, which is free of all conditionings. So among the individual and god, there is difference in the nomenclature and form. There is no difference whatsoever in the enlivening factor called consciousness. The difference is only in the conditioning equipment called upadhi. There is no contradiction when we say that man and god are one.

To give a mundane example to the oneness of consciousness and difference in form and qualities, we can take the instance of an individual human being and the Prime Minister. Both the individual and the Prime Minister are apparently different in the names, forms, the qualities, the position and power they wield. Yet, the individual is also a citizen of the country and the Prime Minister is also a citizen of the country. The individual is also bound by the Constitution of India and so is the Prime Minister. We leave the literal meaning which points out the differences and take the implied meaning which leads to oneness of thought.

It is natural for the student to look at the apparent differences, and insist that god and man are different. The teacher who has a complete vision of the truth can only reiterate the unity and oneness. Why should we hold on to the unity? It is only through this understanding of unity can all our wrong logic and understanding cease.

When ignorance ceases, there are no desire-prompted activities propelled by ignorance. The person is liberated from the cycle of ignorance, desire, action and results. This lead to deeper impressions in the mind causing more desires, actions and results on and on in an endless cycle of ignorance.