Senile dementia (SD) is a chronic disorder of the aged characterised by progressive impairment of intellectual function, personality changes, disturbances in judgement, perception, recognition, memory mood, etc. It is generally classified into two types: Alzheimer’s type dementia (ATD) and vascular type dementia (VTD); the latter type is commonly referred to as Multi-infarct dementia (MID).According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 50-60 per cent of cases of senile dementia are of the Alzheimer’s type and 15-20 per cent are of the vascular type. Another 15-20 per cent show evidence of both Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

In Europe and America, Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent type. It has been reported that there are approximately 1.89 million patients with some form of senile dementia in the US. In China, approximately six million people are affected with SD, pre dominantly due to MID. In 1990, there were one million SD patients in Japan where sources predict an increase to 2.74 million by the year 2020.Senile dementia is probably the most feared condition. Identifying clues to its prevention and treatment is an urgent challenge for researchers and physicians world wide.

Influence of Acupuncture Treatment on Senile Dementia:

We found that research on senile dementia in China has not been extensive. Study: In 1991, Cheng, Fang, reported on 38 cases of SD (17 Alzheimer’s type, 21 vascular type treated by conventional acupuncture combined with injection of acetylglutamine into acupoints.

Prior to and after treatment, indices according to the Hasegawa dementia scale (revised) (HDS) and the Functional action questionnaire (FAQ) were measured. Evaluation criteria: Marked effective—HDS intelligence scale increased by two or more grades and FAQ rated normal; effective—HDS intelligence scale increased by two or more grades and FAQ rated normal; effective—HDS intelligence scale increased by one grade and FAQ markedly increased; improved—HDS intelligence scale increased less than one grade or FAQ or some symptoms improved.

Conclusion: The improvement in mental status, cerebral function and the change in electric activity may be related to enhanced cerebral circulation, increased cerebral perfusion and oxygen content in response to acupuncture. My own experience with patients diagnosed with senile dementia has shown that integration of acupuncture treatment, including scalp acupuncture, ear-puncture, body-puncture and point injection and Chinese herbs selected according to syndrome differentiation, can have a positive effect.

(This study was done by Gu Xudong, Department of Acupuncture, Jiaxing Second Hospital, Jiaxing, Zhejiang 314000, People’s Republic of China.)

