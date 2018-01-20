International sports star and kickboxer Girish R Gowda is all set to make a mark in his chosen form of sports that is brutal and violent. And he is no ordinary guy to return to the ring; Girish is battling a deadly form of acute blood cancer. “I will kick cancer out of my life to fulfil my dreams and ambitions,” he declares.Girish is taking part in the National Games in Delhi with a team of 40 students in August. “I will never leave my hopes or my place as a gold medallist at the national level.

I am the only boxer from India who has fought ring fights in the world games. And I dream to hear the national anthem being played at the world championship in August,” he says.Diagnosed with leukaemia in March last year, Girish underwent 103 chemo sessions and many painful days to come out of it. For a light heavyweight kickboxer, who has won eight gold medals in National Games and two silvers in World Championships, these were traumatic months filled with pain and agony.

But under the expert medical care of a Bengaluru-based private hospital from March to November last year, the 31-year-old not only thwarted the pain but also returned to work and fitness training. “When I came to CyteCare Hospital, I had lost all hopes and did not even respond to doctors here. But

I slowly regained my confidence with Dr Hari Menon’s treatment. The pain was so severe that I could not even sit, stand or sleep and I used to keep shouting.”

Dr Menon, a senior consultant in haemato-oncology, says, “Girish had a distinct form of leukaemia called the acute promyelocytic leukaemia, which mostly shows bleeding manifestations. He was lucky to have been diagnosed at the right time. He did not have catastrophic bleeding which many a time kills the patient even before the definitive therapy begins. He had symptoms for almost a month and was being symptomatically treated at a local level. Now he has completed his treatment and is fine. He should be considered cured. But he needs follow-ups for assessment of remission status every four-six months.”

As a kickboxer, pain due to frequent dislocations and bleeding was part of Girish’s life. However, when the pain was unbearable, he became keen on fighting it back. “I made up my mind that either it’s pain or me. Being a fitness trainer, I was familiar with every muscle and bone in the body, so I used to ask the doctor a lot of questions. My mother and four sisters were there as an emotional support at every step of life.”

In a span of three months—March to June—he overcame the challenges and soon gained the confidence to start his day-to-day activities afresh. Explaining his gradual recovery, Girish says, “I was discharged on April 21. The first day, I could not even climb the steps at home, and I cried a lot on my plight. I lost 15-kg weight, hair, energy and was a complete zero in just one month of chemotherapy. But I came out of it and started to work again.”

To make a living, Girish works as a fitness expert at Kaizen Fitness Centre in the city and has trained many political celebrities and politicians. When his chemo sessions were on, he joined work on June 1. He says, “My mom and sisters were scared but I was firm. Though I avoided lifting weights, after completion of chemo, I even started driving my car with a cannula in my left hand. To regain my strength, I started walking—starting from 100 m to seven kilometres. Later, I started lifting weights also.”

July 4 was the day when Girish took his baby steps to revive his sporting career as a kickboxer and even sent a video of this to his doctor. “I started doing specialised workouts. I even lost the extra weight I had gained.”Girish, who has won 40 medals in 100 fights, asserts he never goes into the ring for medals but for experience. A man of many colours, he has organised over 30 self-defence workshops for women at MNCs and other places.

With 22k followers on the social media, Girish is an inspiration to all. Apart from holding awareness talks on cancer, he makes educational videos on how to overcome the disease. “Cancer is not going to kill me–I am going to kill the disease,” says Girish, who’s also into trekking, marathon running, rock climbing and cycling. Girish has completed the International Referee and Judge course in kickboxing and became an A-grade certified coach in ‘Ring Sports’ (Knockout-1, Full Contact and Low Kick).