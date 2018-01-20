Whenever someone faces a problem and we give solutions to them, we always point our own examples and instances to enthuse, encourage or console the person. In the same way, Narada Maharshi tells Veda Vyasa about his own story of the past lives to show what it means to worship the almighty supreme.

He gently chides the rishi Veda Vyasa for the many works that he had done wherein lots of killing, looting and plunder were depicted. “When you write in this way, what is the message that people take home? They think that these are the activities to be done and they do not respect the authority or activities prescribed in the Shastras,” Narada says.

He further continues to elaborate on the uselessness of works that are devoid of glorification of the lord. If one’s speech has no words of praise of the supreme, it is like the talk of desire-filled ogling men who bask in the pleasures of the senses, he added.“People of refined taste are like the swans of Manasarovar. They will never ever appreciate such conversations that are voluptuous in nature,” Narada says.

The great devotees of the lord can never appreciate even great metrical compositions that have the components of all grammatical rules in tact if such words do not praise the Lord. However, they greatly appreciate those works which repeatedly take the name of Lord Hari, even if they do not follow the rules of good expression. Even in the case of renunciation or actions, if it is not dedicaed to Ishwara, it is of no value, says the sage.He exhorts sage Vyasa to concentrate his mind on the various activities of the supeme being.

Why should this be done? A man who keeps speaking of anything other than the great exploits of the Lord is deluded by names and forms and ends up seeing only differences and discord everywhere.His mind can never be at rest like a boat tossed about hither and thither by strong winds and currents. Success in life is directly proportionate to praising the universal power, the divine sage says, asking Sri Veda Vyasa to recall the stories of the Lord to guide people who function prompted by the three qualities of sattva, rajas, and tamas.

Narrating his own story as a proof of this truth, Narada says that in the previous age, he was born to a maid servant serving many great yogis. They took a liking to the little boy who served them well and taught him many esoteric practices too.

His mother died bitten by a snake. He moved on to meditate to the Lord who appeared before him and said that he would be born as Narada, and sing his glories all the time.

The author is Acharya,Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi

brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com

(www.sharanyachaitanya.blogspot.in)