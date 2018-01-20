Special sacred spiritual herbs and plants have far more in store for us than simple physical healing and health-promoting effects. They work to balance on an energetic and etheric level as well.

Calendula

It is a powerful spiritual herb that will activate your innate healing abilities. When you drink calendula, you stand tall as a powerful healer. This tea repairs your aura and brings energetic protection.

Chamomile

It helps attract abundance. This pleasant tasting spiritual herb relaxes your energy, which allows you to become receptive. When you drink chamomile, you let down your guard and let in the healing love of God.

Fennel

Fennel tea can help reduce sugar cravings. On an energetic level it gives you a “pat on the back.” By drinking this herbal, spiritually enhancing infusion, you remember that it’s okay to have a rest every now and then.

Ginger

Ginger tea releases anger and frustration. It helps you let go of resentment and jealousy, bringing you to a place of contentment and balance.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus tea makes a wonderful ruby-coloured infusion. It allows you to accept your sensitive side. It brings you and your loved ones together and heals past wounds and promotes forgiveness.

Lavender

It is a legendary spiritually rejuvenating herb that relaxes your mind and quiets the ego voice. It is beautiful before a meditation, as it resonates with the third-eye chakra. It brings a deeper spiritual understanding.

Lemongrass

It is a lesser known spiritual herb that wards off distractions and procrastination. It brings you clarity of purpose so you can get to work. It also sharpens your focus and stops people from interrupting your important job.

Nettle tea

Nettle tea is great for when you feel worn-out and drained. It provides energetic protection, giving you time to recharge. As your body and mind reset, you learn new ways to handle situations.

Peppermint

It is a common yet still powerful spiritual plant that helps motivate and inspire you, bringing you new creative ideas on how to achieve your dreams. It clears and balances the sacral and solar-plexus chakras.

Rose

Rose tea is an ancient, sacred spiritual herb that opens your heart. It attracts compassion, understanding, healing, and, of course, love. All your communications will be uplifting and centred around healing.

Rosemary

It may not be an herb you’d commonly think of for tea, but the energy is beautiful. It clears away unwanted thoughts, lifts negative thinking in favour of a positive attitude, and assists with concentration.

Saffron

Saffron tea sounds so indulgent and somewhat royal. Spiritually, saffron unlocks the mysteries of the Universe, allowing you to learn deep, esoteric concepts. It awakens and clears all your energy centres.

Thyme

Thyme is another spiritual herb you might not have considered brewing. This tea opens up your centres of communication and resonates with the throat chakra to help you speak and write with passion and purpose.