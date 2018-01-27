Check out the new Leather Valiant collection from Gold Leaf that’s made from genuine leather embossed with different patterns. The collection ranges from trunks to jewellery boxes, storage boxes, wine bottle coolers, drinks cases and bar sets as well as tabletop accessories. Among these, three pieces that stood out for us were the jewellery organiser, set of three trunks and a closed drinks case.

Made for India

American cosmetic brand Mitchell USA has come up with an India-specific skincare line that takes its roots from lotus seed extract and promises to safeguard skin from smog and pollution. The special range has been created by beauty expert Sunita Ramthankar, who had introduced Fem bleach to Indians.

“Sacred lotus has historically been seen as the magic potion of mystical beauties. Thousands of years ago, Egyptian pharaohs and queens knew the potent powers of the mystical sacred lotus. In India and China, Buddhist monks cherished the sacred lotus seed. And it is this magical regimen that I present to the beautiful Indian woman,” said Ramthankar, at the launch.

The products have been made in the US and will be sold only in India, said Dominique Tinkle, product development and education director of Mitchell USA. “These products have been custom created for the Indian skin and protect your skin from damage. It’s not just pollution, but also due to stress and lack of sleep that skin gets affected,” she said.

Closed drinks case

For those who enjoy glamping or outdoor picnics, this leather trunk is designed to carry four bottles and four glasses. There is an integral ice bucket with lid and ice tongs, as well as a corkscrew and leather handled bottle opener. Clearly, the ultimate bar on the go. Price: `47,500.

Set of 3 trunks

These luxurious leather trunks with buckle straps and two handles look pretty much at home in any setting—try them out as end tables in your living room or as low bedside tables for your bedroom. Whereever you use them, they’re certainly a stylish way to hide away clutter. Price: `1,02,600.

Jewellery organiser

This has five drawers, two without compartments, one with a single division, one divided into four long sections and one divided into eight compartments. At the top, there is space to store more jewellery in four box-shaped sections. There are also two side handles to make carrying simple. Price: `18,765.