The festive season is behind us now. But what it has left us with are tonnes of calories thanks to treats, late night parties, and of course, alcohol. Shedding that extra weight is a Herculean task. If weight loss is at top of your resolutions chart, it is high time to buck up. But don’t make your goals too high to attain. Here’s how you can welcome a healthy and new you.

Start your day with a healthy breakfast

Never skip your breakfast as it not only provides you the energy you will need throughout the day but also reap in a number of health benefits. Make a smart breakfast pick with a bowl of muesli—it is rich in antioxidants and also high in fibre and protein. Alternately, you can also indulge in a steaming bowl of oatmeal. Like muesli, masala oats or vegetable oats are rich in dietary fibre and protein. In fact, it is also proven to manage cholesterol levels, maintain healthy body weight and reduce risk

of blood sugar and diabetes.

Eat less, but more often

Instead of two or three large meals a day, five to six small meals is way more better. Small portions help your body convert less of the food you eat into fat and maintain a constant blood sugar level. So indulge in small portions of supper and munch into light snacking when the stomach starts growling. Bite into digestive cookies, multigrain cookies or oatmeal cookies as they will fill you with fibre and not calories.

Drink enough water

Water helps you burn more calories and suppress your appetite. Experts recommend drinking eight glasses of water (about two litres) per day. However, this number is completely random as water requirements depend entirely on the individual. Add a dash of multifloral honey to your glass of water every morning and gulp down numerous benefits. Besides helping in regulation of fats, honey is also a natural remedy for many ailments.

Physical activity

Leading an active lifestyle is very important. Pair your physical activities with green tea which can help you enhance your metabolism. Green tea is rich in anti-oxidants and its fat burning properties can help in weight loss.The author is founder & director, GAIA, a Delhi-based health and wellness brand

Carbs Out, Proteins In

■ Indulge in a platter of protein from lean meat or vegetable protein from various seasonal vegetables

■ If you are looking for a better source of protein, Spirulina is the right food for you

■ Spinach, broccoli, peas, etc, and meats such as turkey and chicken will aid in protein intake