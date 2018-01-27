Khadi Activated Bamboo Charcoal face mask: Rs 250

Whether it’s about keeping the face hydrated, removing excess oils or unclogging pores, a face pack does it all. Though following the charcoal face packs trend, many companies have launched expensive products, I picked up Khadi’s nominally priced Activated Bamboo Charcoal mask. The ready-to-use pack is in a paste form. So, it can be directly applied using a brush. I use it twice a week at night because I have an oily skin. My regime includes washing face with a face wash, followed by scrubbing off the dead skin to open pores and then applying the face pack on the face as well as neck. The paraben-free formulation absorbs oils and impurities from the skin. It leaves the skin supple and soft. After using it for a month, I have observed that it has helped control acne also. The product is good for oily skin types.