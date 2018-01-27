Trendy yet timeless qualities are essential when choosing tiles for our homes. They are certainly not something you’re going to rip out and replace when a fad goes out of fashion. So, every few years comes along a trend that stays for a while, and here’s what the global Interior Designers’ Guild has picked out for this year.

Wood-look tiles

The biggest selling tile category, wood-look tiles, are very strong and genuine-looking. The year 2018 brings many new sizes and shapes. Narrow and short planks that existed in the middle of the century are back again, and are ideal for herringbone patterns. The novel and the traditional rule equally this year. So, watch out for larch wood as well as oak looks. Thanks to graphic printing, these also come with chipped edges, saw marks, hand-scraped impressions and chatter marks.

A unified indoor and outdoor experience

The transition from indoor to outdoor living is getting blurred. Tile selections suit both purposes equally well. Stone-look and cement-look tiles are coming in amazing varieties and will grab a lot of attention. Insiders are betting big especially on bluestone this time around.

Amazing Wall Tiles

Wall tiles with metal and textile looks will spread in 2018, especially in gunmetal and pewter in matte or light polish finishes. Linen and tweed patterns too will be a hit. Not just that, bright colours and 3D/geometric shapes, along with large format porcelain slabs extending from 8x24 to 24x48, will be the rage as well.

Source: EzineArticles