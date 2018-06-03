Fish for all seasons

Meera Bhardwaj By

It is their sheer love for seafood that has led three friends in Chennai to start India’s first sustainable seafood guide, the InSeason Fish. Marine biologist Divya Karnad, sustainability and safety specialist Chaitanya Krishna, marketing professional Dhruv Arvind and two others, have been promoting seafood diversity, sustainable fisheries and healthy oceans since January.

“It is safe to eat tuna, silver belly or pink ear emperor in the month of May on the east coast as their breeding season does not fall in this month. If it is the west coast, one can safely eat croakers, kawakawa (tuna) or oil sardine as their breeding season starts in June,” says Karnad.Working with fishermen in both the east and west coasts of India, they have further gone to partner with restaurants, players in the seafood industry and the government to ensure that people eat the right fish in the right season.And to make this happen, they provide a vast selection of safe seafood on their website, www.inseasonfish.com in collaboration with small fishermen.

Arvind, who is in charge of outreach, says, “It all started with a two-year research funded by the Wipro Sustainability Seeding Fellowship. And we went on to develop a guide—that explains which fish can be eaten in which season—in collaboration with the fishing community.” In their research across communities, they have found that depending on the finances, certain fishes are eaten.Krishna advises, “Because different fish species breed at different times of the year, we should make the switch and choose alternative seafood to help them breed and survive so that we can continue eating our favourite seafood year after year.”

They have even introduced many seafood eaters to the numerous edible species harvested from oceans that were meticulously researched and collated from scientific studies of India’s fisheries. Karnad says, “Our focus is on the small-scale fishermen who get the best quality catch, not easily available to the consumers. Most city consumers get only frozen fish.”

Moreover, there is absolute lack of knowledge on the availability of species, their breeding seasons and even the know-how to cook these lesser-known fish varieties, Krishna believes. “And this is where we step in as a bridge between the fishermen and the consumers, including the chefs and restaurants.”

They help restaurants make their seafood menu a diversified one with seasonal options. “We also help seafood lovers buy seasonal and diversified variety. People can also cook their own seafood dishes by following the lip-smacking recipes on our website and share their own recipes.”

They have also put in a process where they act as a platform for fishermen and consumers for easy availability of the right fish at the right time.“After the Chennai project, we have started the process of identifying and connecting fishermen at other landing sites such as Versova, Cuffe Parade, etc., in Mumbai with chefs from multiple organisations,” says Karnad.

Now, they are focusing on Chennai and Mumbai, and have plans to expand their fishing collaborations to other port cities. Visakhapatnam is also on the cards while Karnataka will have to wait.