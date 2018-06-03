Shama Bhagat By

Kareena Kapoor Khan

What made you take up this film?

When I heard the script, I was gung-ho about the film. I have never done a film like this before with three other women which is so real yet in a different space.

The year has been good for women-oriented films.

There have been a lot of women-oriented films, right from Queen to Raazi. The audience will always back a good script-oriented film.

You were pregnant when you took up the film and completed it after Taimur was born. What was the phase like?

It was great that Rhea (Kapoor) waited. I only started the shooting after Taimur was born.

How are you balancing your time between Taimur and work?

Women are good at multi-tasking. I have a good support system.



What do you want to be known as—a good wife, a mom or an actor?

All three.

Does this film remind you of any friendship films?

There have never been films on girl bonding. It’s different to have girlfriends.

Were there any differences on the sets?

Yes, there were differences since we were all different people but we didn’t fight. We had room for debates.

How was it working with three different girls?

It was fun. We were so excited when we came on board.

Are you satisfied with the kind of work you are doing?

An actor can never be complete. As long as I am not satisfied I am sure I will keep doing good work.

Are you open to sharing screen space with actresses from now on?

I have never shied away from it. I have done so many films with Rani (Mukerji). I have worked with Priyanka (Chopra) and also Bipasha Basu.

Taimur has become the media’s darling. Does it worry you?

Taimur is young and we are concerned. I have been requesting the media to leave him alone. It’s not good for him.

Would you call this film a progressive film?

It’s an entertaining film. But there is an underlying message and there are these girls who address certain issues.