What happens when a firebrand actor like Kalki Koechlin comes together with leading leather brand Hidesign? A unique line of classy, individualistic bags, of course. Designed by the brand’s founder Dilip Kapur, with close direction from Kalki on the aesthetic she envisioned for each bag, this capsule collection comprises everything from fun everyday backpacks to chic party handbags.

From strong beliefs in equality and women’s rights to admiration for their hometown—Puducherry—Hidesign and Kalki share a lot in common. Dilip says, “I have known Kalki’s family for years and it is a pleasure to work with someone who understands where the brand comes from, what we believe in, and represents the kind of woman our customers aspire to be—ambitious, independent and glamorous.”

Kalki, known for her fierce, unconventional identity in the industry, brought the same authenticity to her work with Hidesign. She explains, “I always value products that have a story. Hidesign, with its commitment to vegetable tanning and slow craftsmanship, has been a brand I have admired for years. I was thrilled to be involved in the design process. I really wanted every bag in this collection to reflect some aspect of me.”

Kalki was hands-on throughout the designing and sampling phase, developing new perforated and waxed nubuck leathers, also pushing the brand to experiment with bold colours. In terms of shapes, the collection has a wide range from day to night bags, which highlight Kalki’s sometimes relaxed, thoughtful lifestyle, to statement pieces for her dazzling nights out. Products start at `2,395 and will be in stores from this month onwards.