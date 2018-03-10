Incredible things are done in the world simply out of commitment. A great example is that of Mahatma Gandhi. If you look at the man, he was not talented or anything special—an ordinary man with extraordinary commitment. He was so committed that he became a giant.

I remember what he wrote about his first case at a court in India—he stood up to argue his case and his heart sank into his boots. Obviously not a great lawyer, but what an invaluable advocate of Humanity he became. The man went on to move millions of people. Not only in India, but anywhere in the world you take the name of Gandhi and there is a sense of respect. All this happened at a time when there were so many leaders who were true giants in India. They were more talented, better orators and better educated. Yet, this man stood above them all, simply because of his relentless commitment.

Whatever happens—life or death—commitment must not change. With true commitment you express yourself totally, in every possible way. When commitment is lacking, somewhere you lose your purpose. When the purpose of why we are here is lost, there is no question of fulfilling our goals. Being committed is just something we have to decide within ourselves. If we are truly committed to whatever we have taken up in our life, the results are plenty. And if results don’t come, for a committed person there is no such thing as failure. If you fall down 100 times a day, stand up, and walk again, that’s all.

Commitment does not mean aggressiveness. This is where Mahatma Gandhi’s example is so apt. He was committed to India’s freedom struggle, but at the same time he was not against the British.

A Gandhi, a Martin, a Lincoln—all met their bullet. Is this a statement we are making that we don’t need great people in this world, or is it a way of saying that we don’t deserve you? But, of course, their lives have not gone waste.

Martin Luther King’s life was cut short with a single bullet which tore through his cheek and throat, and on to the shoulder. An assassin’s bullet could only end his life but the spirited fire that he set forth raged on to bring equal rights to all and liberated the United States from the shame of segregation and many other discriminatory laws.

The United States of America could never have held its head high in the comity of nations without the contribution of Martin Luther King. On that fateful day in 1968 when Martin Luther King was felled, did anyone even dare to imagine a dark-skinned Barack Obama as the president of the United States? This is the power of his life.

People are afraid of plans and dreams because their fear is always, “if it doesn’t happen, what will happen”. If it doesn’t happen, nothing will happen; but if it happens, it’s too wonderful. Everyone has dreams, but how many are willing to stake their life to fulfill that dream? It takes courage and commitment to give your life to create what really matters, to give away the comforts of this day to manifest the tomorrow that is yet to be. The clarity of vision as to what is of vital importance for the times we live in and for posterity is what sets apart great men from just men.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org