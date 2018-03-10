Much has been written about wine. From the subtle flavours, to the heady aftertaste, to full-bodied elegance, not to mention the beauty of a champagne flute or the impressive bordeaux glass—everything about wine is sophistication to the utmost. Perhaps this is what attracted Kapil Sekhri to co-found Fratelli Wines—India’s second-most widely distributed wine.

Launched in 2007, the wine has travelled a long distance and is making inroads into the global market. Recently, it collaborated with Boisset Collection to present J’NOON. Inspired by India’s unique culture and beauty, this is the first collaboration of its kind in the Indian wine industry.

The collection comprises 2,400 limited edition bottles of each wine—sparkling, white and red. The wine is created with grapes—carefully selected and handpicked from the Fratelli estate-owned vineyards in Akluj, a town in the sleepy Solapur district of Maharashtra, located on the banks of the river Nira.

“We are all driven to wine

as a product and treat it like an art for our senses. For Fratelli, it’s a glorious moment to be sharing and harbouring such a splendid collaboration. This is our roar to the world and we hope it will take us to newer heights,” says Sekhri.

Jean-Charles Boisset, an acclaimed French vintner and proprietor of Boisset Collection—France’s third largest wine group and Burgundy’s largest wine producer—agrees: “A deep attraction to India and meeting with the Sekhri family prompted me to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a unique wine as a part of my own Indian dream. I feel sometimes, that this incredible venture was meant to be. J’NOON is a celebration of the connection of all our senses.”

Skilfully crafted by JCB and created by the Fratelli team at their winery, sparkling JCB No. 47, J’NOON White and J’NOON Red are all subtle and intense. The sparkling wine named ‘No. 47’ in honour of India’s independence is a tribute to the love Jean-Charles Boisset felt for India when he visited for the first time. Each of these exclusive numbered bottles will have limited circulation.

JCB No.47

100 per cent Chardonnay Brut,

MRP: `3,500

This single-vineyard sparkling wine is named in honour of the year of India’s independence. From the sandy soils in Motewadi, the wine has prominent mineral notes with aromas of green apple, tropical fruit and brioche; it is rich in the mouth with great texture, yet dry and beautiful to pair with Indian cuisine. The wine spent a total of 24 months in barrel and bottle before release.

J’NOON Red

57.5 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon, 38.5 per cent Petit Verdot/Marcelan, 4 per cent Sangiovese, MRP: `4,000

This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, co-fermented Petit Verdot and Marselan, and Sangiovese in Garwar spent 24 months in French oak barrels and stainless steel tanks. The Cabernet Sauvignon contributes freshness to this exquisite blend. The Petit Verdot, Marselan and Sangiovese grapes paint the wine deep purple and provide luscious flavours of black fruits with structured tannins, a full body and a long, silky finish.

J’NOON White

60 per cent Chardonnay, 40 per cent Sauvignon Blanc, MRP: `2,500

This blend of barrel-fermented Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc from the sandy and rocky soils of Garwar combines green apple, white pear and stone fruit flavours of Chardonnay with lime, lemongrass, white pepper, jasmine and herbaceous fruit flavours of Sauvignon Blanc. The wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and stainless steel tanks.

The Brothers

Fratelli—means brothers in Italian—is the story of seven brothers coming together to create a benchmark in the Indian wine scene. Partnership of three families—the Secci brothers from Italy, the Sekhri brothers from Delhi and the Mohite-Patil brothers from Akluj—intends to bring in Italian wine-making tradition coupled with favourable Indian cultivation terrains to the wine market.