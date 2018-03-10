Post Holi, our skin and hair become prone to infections. No matter, how much we care and cover your skin and hair, colour finds its way to the scalp, hair strands and the skin. The most important thing that our skin and hair need post the festival of colours is hydration, nourishment and patience.It may take a while but the colours will eventually go away and the moisture will be restored. Here is what experts suggest to get your skin and hair back to what they were earlier, and even better.

“Soaps and face wash should be avoided as they are alkaline in nature and will dry your skin. Rather treat your skin with home remedies. A mix of besan, curd, turmeric and honey can be used to clean your body and face. You can also try natural soaps and charcoal soaps that are alkaline-free,” says Rashi Bahel Mehra, founder, Alanna.

Meanwhile, The Body Shop Head (Training) Shikhee Agarwal advises to use mild cleanser on face. “The skin stays irritated for a long while after Holi has passed. One needs to be gentle to revive it.”

As the Holi colours cause harm to the skin, scrubs and granule-based masks should be avoided, experts opine. It is the time, when your skin needs the maximum care.

“A layer of moisture or a cream depending on your skin type and needs should become a daily ritual. But watch out for acne-prone skin, it would need hydration and lots of rest to settle down,” says Agarwal. While Mehra advises that Aloe Vera gel can also be applied as a natural moisturiser on the damp skin as it will help seal the moisture and prevent infections.

For next few days, baby oil, coconut oil or facial wipes should be part of your make-up cleaning regime every night, as they remove the dust and colour easily, and provide the best defence against dry skin, leaving skin nourished and supple.

Hair is equally damaged by the colours and need attention. “So, remember to condition and mask the hair strands at regular intervals.” Hair masks are also a good option. A mask can be made at home, using half tablespoon olive oil, one tablespoon coconut oil, one teaspoon honey and one teaspoon yogurt. “Apply the fine blend in hair and scalp, leave it for an hour and wash it off,” says Mehra.

If you had applied a coat of transparent nail colour before playing Holi, the damage done to your nails would be far too less, adds Agarwal. Nonetheless, applying almond oil to your nails will strengthen them. “To get rid of colours from nails, soak hands in a mixture of lemon juice and almond oil for 10 minutes. Citric acid present in lemon will clean your nails and take off the colour. Don’t forget to apply a moisturiser or coconut oil on hands afterwards,” says Mehra.