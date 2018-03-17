In the garden city, art has got a glitzy address. Following a rising trend, a five-star hotel has become a repository of spectacular works. It has become popular for many hotels to support the artistic fraternity by commissioning work and buying the finest pieces. The swanky Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru is home to eclectic art, and is the first hotel in the city to throw open its doors to the public and art aficionados. In January, the Ritz introduced guided walks for outsiders to enjoy the 1,250 art pieces situated across its property.

A sculpture of Pablo Picasso on a rocking chair with arms crossed and contemplative eyes sits right at the front porch; made by the master of life-size figuratives, Robert St Croix—whose career began in the early 1970s in San Francisco—the piece is the most photographed object in the hotel. Croix gained a reputation for metal wall and table designs made from copper and brass, and was well known for his innovative water sculptures made with copper, driftwood and bronze.

Revati Sharma Singh’s profusion

of colours;

Revati Sharma Singh’s massive paintings are installed in the Club Lounge, full of pace and power. The artpiece ‘Couple in love’ situated in the entrance lobby exudes raw sensuality without being offensive or vulgar, while Alexandra Gestin’s sculpture of a sumo wrestler is fluidity in motion.Works of Cuban sculptor Manuel Carbonell, Paresh Maity and Vietnamese and Indonesian artists, including Lim Khim Katy, embellish the wellness floor, which houses a spa, salon and pool. The walls of the hotel in various locations are embellished with works of leading Indian artists such as Bose Krishnamachari, Sujata Bajaj, Satish Gupta and Subhash Awchat.

“The collection is a mix of Indian and international art. Benagaluru-based artists also show here in rotation,” says art enthusiast Gargi Guha, who is also the director of public relations, Ritz-Carlton. Says Italian painter Parama Libralesso, “My art has been influeneced by my childhood, which was spent in a Hindu community in Florence. My paintings tell and retell stories.”Now art with room service; who would have thought.

Guided Tours

A team of trained men and women takes guests and outsiders on an art appreciation tour before dawn. As part of the tour that is held on request, selected pieces are studied and discussed with guests.