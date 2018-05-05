A Triumphant Tribute

The New Indian Express By

Come May 13, and an 1815 “Homage to Walter Lange” watch in steel, a tribute to A. Lange & Söhne’s founder Walter Lange, will be auctioned in Geneva for the benefit of a children’s charity. Before the auction, the watch is being presented at six locations on a worldwide preview tour.With this extraordinary one-of-a-kind timepiece, the company pays tribute to the individual who in 1990 brought precision watchmaking back to Glashütte. The combination of a stoppable sweep seconds hand, a black enamel dial and a steel case reflects the eminent heritage of the Saxon watchmaking dynasty.

For several generations, the A. Lange & Söhne watchmakers have pursued one goal: to craft timepieces that are at the pinnacle of international haute horlogerie. They follow the rule that Walter Lange once formulated: “There’s something one should expect not only of a watch but also of oneself: to never stand still.” The new homage watch is simply an example of this approach.

The brand’s history dates back to 1845 when watchmaker Ferdinand Adolph Lange laid the cornerstone of Saxony’s precision watchmaking industry when he established his manufactory. The company was expropriated after World War II, and the name A. Lange & Söhne nearly vanished. In 1990, Ferdinand Lange’s great-grandson, Walter Lange, had the courage to relaunch the brand.

Today, Lange crafts only a few thousand wristwatches in gold or platinum per year. They are endowed exclusively with proprietary movements that are lavishly decorated and assembled by hand. With 62 manufacture calibres developed since 1994, A. Lange & Söhne has managed to secure a top-tier position among the world’s finest watch brands.