How to win hearts (Fire signs)

Aries March 21–April 19

HE-The easiest way to their heart is to be willing to do scary things. It can be hard for Aries to pace himself when he’s in love or lust, but until he figures out what works best for both, he’s will make things official fast.

For him, passion and romance are staple in a relationship. They look for a partner who he can have a fiery romance with—immediately after meeting each other for the first time to the end of the relationship. He has a way of falling head over heels with pretty much everyone they date, but as long as someone is willing to ride these waves of intensity and passion with him, they’ll find that being in love with Aries is like being on a constant adventure full of thrills and excitement.

SHE-She speaks her mind without restraint and she won’t be hesitant to tell what she thinks of the other person. She’s competitive in nature and can come across as domineering at times. She requires someone who is not intimidated by her, but who accepts and appreciates her for the strong and alpha female she is.



Leo July 23–August 23

HE-The way to Leo’s heart is by being willing to have as much fun as possible with him. One has to unleash their inner child and let themselves get crazy weird when with Leo. Leos are not only passionate about almost everything in life, but also since they’re exceptionally independent, don’t be turned off by their desire to maintain a life apart from relationship as things transpire.

SHE-A Leo woman is ravishing and spunky and people find her irresistible. Once they get to know her deeper, they find out that she’s a complex contradiction. She acts like she has no need of anyone yet she yearns for love to take her away. One has to look beneath her tough demeanour and see past her almost flawless facade to get to the real her.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

HE-Sagittarius needs someone who can bring humour to the relationship,

and freedom to everything else. He needs someone who will grow with him; someone he can learn from. A relationship with Sagittarius will have its ups and downs. It’s the ability of their partner to stick through thick or thin with him that will really show him just how dedicated they are to this relationship. When he’s in an exclusive relationship, he can be the kind of guy to give more than he receives, but when he’s feeling not committed, he can be the one who spreads his love around to anyone and everyone.

SHE-Love with a Sagittarius woman excites at every turn, and there is never a mundane moment when it comes to being with her. She always prioritises her freedom and is forever on the lookout for a new adventure. One has to be open-minded. Instead of rushing with her, one should go with the flow and take a leap of faith with the possibilities that arise out of their comfort zone.

