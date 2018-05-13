Poignant Postcards

By sharmi adhikary By

I can still relive the taste of puri-halwa my dear friend Naval Kishore’s mother used to make for me… My childhood memories are filled with the time we spent at my house in India that we left and never went back to. In my prayers, I still ask for dua for my friend Naval Kishore,” read a postcard on display at the first Lahore Biennale held in Pakistan in March. This postcard about Karachi-based artist Ahmed Khan’s memories of childhood spent in Shahjahanpur, and many other stories were a part of the Postcards from Home—an art project by eminent artist and photographer Manisha Gera Baswani. The project probed into the sensitive aspect of roots and childhood with an Indo-Pak connect.

Manisha Gera Baswani at the biennale in Lahore

Interestingly, not a word of acrimony or discord emerged from the artists and their ancestors who were part of this project. “Indian artists with Pakistan connect spoke about beautiful memories of their lives from across the border and vice-versa. At the heart of it, it is peace and love that drives us all,” says Baswani.

Visibly moved by the response she got in Lahore, where her installation was put up at the Shahi Hamman—painstakingly restored by the Agha Khan Trust—Baswani says the project is a tribute to the fond memories of the halcyon time her parents had in Pakistan. “Every time Sargodha or Quetta popped up in conversations, it was reminiscence with love,” the Gurgaon-based artist says. This is also a heart-felt initiative to document the stories fading with every passing generation.

While the artist has been photographing veteran Indian artists—some with an Indo-Pak connect—in their private work studios for the past 16 years, it was her visit to the Sanat Art Gallery in Karachi that egged her to launch the Pakistani leg of the project. Also, she attended the Seher Foundation Camp at Jaisalmer in 2007 and met several Pakistani artists, with whom she has stayed connected since then. Friendships and interactions with her contemporaries and seniors from across the border made her seriously take this up in 2015.

The project, a set of 47 postcards—25 by Indian and 22 by Pakistani artists—etched with a fond memory of childhood or youth, spent in the ancestral land, were put on one side. On the other side was the portrait of the artist photographed by Baswani. “I sent out messages to the artists bearing Punjabi and Sindhi surnames to find out whether they had any Pakistani connection from pre-Partition India. The stories that came out left an indelible mark on my mind. Voice records and letters came as well. Maybe soon, I will collate them into a book,” says the 50-year-old.

Those at the show were piqued by the display of the postcards—a signet of the past. One cluster each from India and Pakistan were rested on a sack filled with wheat, a food staple of both the nations. With each sack leaning against the other, the imagery was evident. It was a display of love and support the two countries had shown for each other. A visitor could even carry the postcards home as a happy memory of another person’s memories.

One of the postcards had put across poignant memories of Lahore-based artist Waseem Ahmed’s mother Rabia Bibi. “Ammi used to tell us how close the memories of her playing with Hindu and Muslim friends around the Ajmer Sharif Dargah were to her heart. She often used to describe the map of her beloved city of Ajmer to us lovingly. So, when I made a pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif, it felt like a déjà vu. My mother was there as I prayed.”

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Pakistani artist Muhammad Imran Qureshi, a friend for the last 20 years, helped Baswani with the logistics of setting up the installation. If anyone were to be at her show at the Biennale, they would recognise the similarities between the two countries. The location looked like a road in Chandi Chowk or Chawri Bazaar in Purani Dilli. “The way we talk, the roads, the topography, everything is similar. Even the language and the emotions,” recalls Baswani.