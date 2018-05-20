This summer make your skin and hair glow

Shahnaz Husain By

Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer. Impurities and pollutants tend to stick to oily and sweaty skin. The skin is also prone to sunburn, skin sensitivity, heat rash, pimples and acne.

Skin fresheners play a crucial role in a skincare routine. They restore the normal balances, keep the pores unclogged, stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and keep the skin glowing. Green tea makes a good skin toner. Rose water is one of the best-known skin toners. Keep a small bowl of rose skin tonic, or rose water, in the refrigerator. Wipe the skin several times a day with it.

Facial scrubs also help to keep pores unclogged, leaving the skin clear and bright. Ground almonds or rice powder mixed with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric make a good scrub. Night time cleansing is a must, to remove sweat, oil, dirt and pollutants. This helps to reduce oiliness and protects the skin from pimples.

During summer, excessive sun-exposure can make the hair dry, leading to split ends and hair breakage. High humidity during summer can also pose a problem. Use less shampoo and rinse your hair well with water. If your hair is oily, avoid rich conditioners. Try hair rinses.

Home remedies:

Mix one tablespoon Fuller’s Earth with rose water. Apply the paste and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes.

Watermelon juice is a good skin toner. It also cools, refreshes and softens the skin.

Coconut water helps remove tan and brightens the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes.

Apply the white of an egg before your shampoo, leaving it on for half an hour. This is a wonderful cleanser, cutting down on oiliness.

Add the juice of a lemon to “tea-water” and use as a last rinse after shampoo. Tea water can be made by boiling used tea leaves again in enough water.

Add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to one mug of water and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. This removes odour and has a cooling effect.

The writer is the founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group