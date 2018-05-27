Home Magazine

'India has taught me to be adaptable'

French artist Michel Testard talks to Medha Dutta about what India means to him and how his art has evolved with constant interaction with the country.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Michel Testard with one of his works titled Maxima City | shekhar yadav

Why India?
Because Incredible India hits every visitor with its flamboyant lights, colours, and fragrances. And what strikes me the most is the people—faces, figures and gestures—so intense!
One can spot striking characters at every corner. I am most impressed by old people from rural India. There seems to be wisdom at ageing in India.  

What fascinates you about this country?
I am fascinated by the forts and ruins. Mehrangarh, Chittorgarh, Amber forts in Rajasthan, or Golconda near Hyderabad, and even the incredible temples of Khajuraho, Puri or Madurai and also Sarnath. They beautifully express both the grandeur of India’s history and also the passing of time. Glory on one hand, decay on the other.

Any other form of creative expression that you indulge in?
I have been playing classical guitar for a long time. When I arrived in India, I was quickly fascinated by Indian music. In fact, I have now been playing the sitar for about 10 years under Ustad Ghulam Dastagir Khan. Over the years I have had the privilege of listening to some of the greatest classical singers and musicians of India: Bismillah Khan, Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Pandit Jasraj, Nizami Brothers, Shujaat Hussain Khan, and so many others. I love the majestic venues such as the India Gate under the moon light, Humayun’s Tomb or Diggi Palace in Jaipur where concerts are often organised. Each concert for me is a moment of ‘bliss’. Indian music takes one’s soul to the edge of the sacred.

Did you always want to be an artist?
Yes. I started to draw at a very young age in Japan where I was born. Influenced by the children’s tales, I would sketch horses and samurais. Later in France, I carried on drawing whenever I got bored at school. I found solace in sketching Voltaire or Sartre during the French class; or making quirky portraits of Einstein with his equation during Physics class. I also loved to caricature our French presidents Charles de Gaulle and Georges Jean Raymond Pompidou. In Philosophy class, came my fascination for Indian fakirs.

You have travelled far and wide in India. How has it been?
Riding my motorcycle through Ladakh, Dharamsala, and Rajasthan has been an overwhelming experience. I met all kinds of people—from gurus and swamis, to eccentric characters such as Maharajas and Thakurs, and even the aam admi on the street. All of them have been a part of this extraordinary journey that culminated in these paintings.

What is your favourite medium or technique?
It’s difficult to say. My images decide my medium or technique. I might want to use charcoal and washes for one and acrylic for the other. I have painted portraits and taken inspiration from cubism—there is no set thing that I follow.

Up close and personal

Testard is inspired by India. At his recent exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi, he showcased some eclectic work segregated into various themes that have fascinated him. The artist, who freely experiments with method, says, “What I often do is first draw on my notebook and then project it on a larger canvas.” Testard deploys a range of techniques: pencil, charcoal, wash, water colour, acrylic, oil, and even collage. Even though he claims he is a self-taught artist, one can notice the multiple influences on his work. They range from the French cartoonists of his youth (Georges Wolinski, Jean-Marc Reiser, Guillermo Mordillo) to the greats such as Georges Braque, Giorgio de Chirico, Alberto Giacometti, Raoul Dufy, and Nicolas de Stael.

Words that he picked up in India: Pucca, Shaayad, Kal, Thoda thoda
Favourite Bollywood actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
What distresses him about India? Pollution
Favourite places in India: Kolkata, Rishikesh, Ahmedabad, Goa

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale