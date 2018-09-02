Baby steps

Devika Batra By

Unlike the West, babies in our country still sleep with their parents, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a nursery for them to spend their daytime in. The nursery is where all their toys and kiddie paraphernalia can be stored—and displayed—creatively. These are also rooms that your young ones can grow into as they go from infancy to childhood to teenage. So, if you’re up for decorating your young one’s room, here are some ideas that never grow old. Read on to find out more.

Get Back to Pastels

There is nothing cuter than pastel colours so the first tip for today would be to set a theme of pastels for the room. You can choose all mild tones of pink, green, blue, yellow and more. From the furniture to accessories, try to keep everything light in colour. Keep in mind that the nursery should be soothing for the eyes of the baby so avoid any sharp colours.

Wooden Accessories are Always a Good Idea

When we talk about decorating the nursery, we can’t forget about using wooden accessories. Try to choose the crib with a solid wood frame that can also be turned into a child’s bed as your baby grows up. You should also invest in some good wooden rocking chair for yourself such as a glider chair. A glider-style rocking chair will make the nursery look simple and cute. The glider will also provide comfort to the parents for the long feeding sessions.

Floral Designs are Super Cute

Yes, floral designs are super cute. Flowers are not meant for girls only; they can be used in the nursery for a boy as well. You can paint the walls with some nice floral print, or use the floral wall stickers as they will cost you less than paint. You can also use artificial flowers to decorate the nursery. They will make the nursery look perfect and the artificial flowers will stay the same even if the baby grabs them or plays with them.

Try to Personalise the Nursery

Making your baby’s room more personalised is always a great idea. You can use funny bedsheets and glider slipcovers with cute prints to give the room more personality. Also, you can go for some funky curtains or get personalised curtains based on what you’d like your nursery to look like. Other than the bedsheets and curtains, you can customise accessories like lamps. You can cover the lamps with some cool textured pieces of fabric so that it looks customised.

Use Wall Art Effectively

Wall art is again a great idea. You can use different wall hangings or paintings that make the room look cute overall. If you don’t want to spend money on paintings or wall hangings, you can use large stickers too or fun pictures and paste them on the wall of the nursery.